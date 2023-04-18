Aston Villa are currently flying high under manager Unai Emery after winning five successive Premier League games, with the latest triumph at home to Newcastle United having only strengthened their bid for European qualification.

The Midlands outfit's resurgence has been remarkable since the Spaniard took charge back in October, with the club now currently just six points behind the Magpies in fourth, after surging up the table in recent months.

Whether or not the Villans are able to maintain this momentum until the end of the season remains to be seen, although it is clear to see that the club are heading in the right direction under the former Arsenal boss.

For Villa to truly kick on again next season, however, Emery may well be in need of further recruits to help bolster the current squad, with recent reports suggesting that the high-flying outfit are interested in prising Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer - for a potential fee of around £45m.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - has also confirmed that those at Villa Park have been long-time admirers of the England international, with the transfer insider stating: "If Phillips becomes available, I'm sure there will be a number of clubs who will be ready to sign the England international. Aston Villa have held a long-term interest in Phillips.

"I think they're the ones who first moved for the Leeds midfielder a couple of years ago, but he decided to stay at Leeds. I'm sure that interest hasn't gone away."

Would Phillips be a good signing for Villa?

Villa may well be hoping that the signing of Phillips could prove just as fruitful as the addition of another midfield asset from the Etihad in the recent past, with Brazilian gem Douglas Luiz having shone for the club since signing on a £15m deal in 2019.

The 24-year-old - who never made a first-team appearance during his stint at City - has gone on to score nine goals and provide 13 assists in 144 games in all competitions to date, having been hailed as a "brilliant player" by pundit Kevin Phillips.

The 5 foot 9 ace has particularly impressed so far this term with four goals and five assists to his name in 33 games across all fronts, having arguably been in the "form of his life", as per The Athletic's Gregg Evans.

To then repeat that transfer masterclass by snapping up Phillips from the Cityzens could represent a real coup for Emery and co, even if the former Leeds United ace has ensured a difficult debut campaign with his current side, after being restricted to just seven substitute appearances in the league this season.

Prior to linking up with Pep Guardiola's men last summer, the 27-year-old - who has been hailed as a "monster" by former Crystal Palace man, Yannick Bolasie - had been shining both at Elland Road and for his country, earning notable praise for his displays for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

The Yorkshire native was lauded by coaching legend Fabio Capello as "the best modern midfielder I have seen on the pitch" following his displays in England's surge to the final, with that an indication of the level of talent that Villa could have on their hands.

Fashioned into an "expert deep-lying midfielder" during his spell at Leeds - according to former Whites boss Neil Redfearn - Phillips could follow in Luiz's footsteps in providing further quality to the Villans' midfield ranks.