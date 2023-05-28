Aston Villa are not giving up hope of signing Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to a new transfer report.

Is Phillips thriving at City?

While City have swept all before them so far this season, en route to a potential treble next month, Phillips is someone who has experienced a frustrating campaign individually. He joined from Leeds United last summer in a big-money move, in what looked like a natural step up in his career, but injuries have stunted his progress, while Pep Guardiola has also struggled to fit him into his team.

Prior to the final day, the £150,000-a-week midfielder has only actually started three games in the whole of 2022/23, with one apiece coming in the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, and he was once again linked with a move to Villa last month.

Unai Emery sees him as a strong addition who could help strengthen his team in the middle of the park. While the player himself is seemingly hellbent on remaining with City, a fresh update suggests that the Villans certainly aren't giving up hope.

Are Villa hopeful of signing Phillips?

According to Football Insider, Villa "are not put off by Phillips’ public stance that he has no intention of quitting Man City", and "believe City could be willing to cash in" as they look to raise funds for other signings."

The report claims that there are "suggestions behind the scenes at the Etihad Stadium that the midfielder lacks the mobility and quick one-touch passing game to thrive under Guardiola." Emery is thought to be a "huge" fan of the midfielder, and Villa are monitoring his situation as the season comes to a close.

While Phillips, who shares the same agency as Ezri Konsa, clearly wants to remain at City and prove his worth, there could reach a stage this summer where an exit materialises, should Guardiola deem him surplus to requirements.

It remains to be seen if that will happen yet, but if it does, Villa may well swoop, with the 26-cap England international a solid defensive midfielder who could add both technical quality and tenacity to the midfield.

He has been hailed as "phenomenal" by former Three Lions manager Fabio Capello in the past, such were the level of his performances at Euro 2020, and he has averaged three tackles per game in the EFL Cup this season, as well as 92.6% pass completion rate in the same competition, showing that he can be a force on and off the ball.