Aston Villa have been linked to a fellow Premier League ace ahead of the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery aims to improve his squad.

The Spaniard has introduced joy that not many could have predicted since arriving in the Midlands in October, and with European football confirmed next campaign, the only way is up.

While Villa’s achievements have been rightly lauded, the club will reportedly look to bolster the squad this summer, as relayed by Emery reportedly being handed a £150m kitty.

With quality comes a price, and the four-time Europa League winner could find a significant midfield upgrade in a certain Premier League-winning star.

What’s the latest on Kalvin Phillips to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider earlier this week, Aston Villa are “not put off” by Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ desire to remain at the club.

The site reported the initial news of Villa’s interest in the 27-year-old back in April, and have claimed that the Englishman remains a “key midfield target”.

The report suggests that despite his desire to stay, the former Leeds United man may still be sold by the champions with concerns about whether he will fit into Pep Guardiola’s style of play.

What could Kalvin Phillips bring to Aston Villa?

After signing for City last summer for a reported £45m, the midfielder anticipated that his game time was not guaranteed, despite being a top performer for Leeds that prompted the big-money move.

Almost a year down the line and the Englishman has made just two starts for the Sky Blues, with them both coming on occasions after City had won the Premier League title, showing the midfielder’s placement in the exemplary squad.

While the 27-year-old’s worth in comparison to Rodri is incomparable to Guardiola, the Leeds-born gem has a quality that could be exemplary to a squad less flawless than that on show at the Etihad.

The midfielder is in a critical stage of his career, where game time is essential and where there is interest should be an opportunity to either prove his talent to Guardiola elsewhere or find a club more suitable for his situation.

Villa would be a perfect place for the potential £35m man to find his form, in a midfield with a licence for freedom under Emery.

While John McGinn has been a revelation for Villa in midfield, the Scotsman could be forced to the sidelines in order to accommodate the potential arrival of Phillips.

Comparing the 28-year-old’s numbers this season to the City midfielder’s in his final year at Leeds reveals the step-up that Emery could discover if the deal was to pull through this summer.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Phillips showcased his talents at Elland Road to the Premier League, excelling in deep midfield as highlighted by his monstrous averages of 3.05 tackles, 1.35 interceptions and 2.09 blocks per 90 - as per FBref.

In comparison, when playing in central midfield, McGinn averages 2.21 tackles, 0.80 interceptions and 1.33 blocks per 90, showing the levels that the “phenomenal” Yorkshireman - as per Fabio Capello - can produce.

Emery will face a battle in luring Phillips away from City, with the player evidently keen to continue to push for game time, however, there is little to doubt just what the Spaniard could retrieve from the Englishman at Villa Park.