With their return to European action right around the corner, Aston Villa have been handed a crucial injury boost with two more first-team stars on course to make their returns after Emi Buendia returned to the fold on Saturday.

Aston Villa injury news

The Villans are set to square off against Young Boys on Tuesday in their first Champions League game since the 1982/83 campaign. The historic occasion will represent just how far Unai Emery has taken the Midlands club and just how much further the Spaniard could yet taken them, such is his managerial prowess.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, the aim will be to make it back-to-back top four finishes to ensure that the last campaign was no blip and that Aston Villa are very much here to stay among England's elite. Only time will tell whether they manage to secure that achievement, however. Just ask Newcastle United just how difficult a task it is and they'll heed the warning that squad depth is key.

The Magpies struggled to balance the Champions League and domestic football last season, suffering an injury crisis along the way in a relatively thin squad. So far though, it is the type of bad luck that Villa have avoided. In fact, they've just been handed a triple injury boost out of Bodymoor Heath.

As confirmed by Emery, Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are nearing returns after missing the majority of last season through injury. The Villa boss told reporters via Birmingham Live: "Very good news, very good news. They are starting to train with us, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara as well.

“Emi Buendia is of course getting more time and he is close to start playing again in official matches with us. Mings and Kamara I think in a few weeks will be available to be in the squad and start playing as well.”

"Fantastic" Buendia can ease Diaby blow

One negative in an otherwise positive summer transfer window was the departure of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The winger swapped the Midlands for the chance to join Karim Benzema's side in Saudi just one year after arriving. Turning towards Jaden Philogene as a result of the departure, both he and the returning Buendia should ensure that Diaby becomes a forgotten man at Villa Park.

The former Norwich City star is yet to get a real taste of life under Emery, especially in the side that qualified for the top four last season, but has more than enough quality to make an impact. Now 27 years old and likely in his prime, Buendia can return with a bang after missing over 50 games of action.

Emery praised the midfielder after his injury comeback in pre-season, saying via BBC Sport: "The best news is his comeback. Emiliano Buendia's comeback after one year.

"We are happy with his return and we have to work now with him trying to get the best of him progressively. The first 30 minutes he played, really, is fantastic for us and for the team."

All three men represent key returns for a Villa side who will need all the depth they can get to complete some major shocks among Europe's elite this season.