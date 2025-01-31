With Jhon Duran on his way to Al-Nassr, Aston Villa are now reportedly eyeing a late hijack to sign an England international in what would be a bargain deal for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been among those at the centre of the transfer window since it swung open at the start of the month, welcoming both Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia whilst continuing their chase to sign a central defender.

Rather than an incoming, however, it's exit news which has instantly dominated the headlines, with Duran reportedly on the verge of completing a shock €77m (£64m) move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

It's the type of big-money sale that should instantly hand Aston Villa the spending power they need to get deals of their own over the line, which could yet see one England international arrive.

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are now keen to hijack West Ham United's move to sign Angel Gomes who could be available for a bargain price late on in the window with his current contract coming to an end at LOSC Lille this summer.

The former Manchester United man has thrived since finding his feet in France and even earned his first England call-up turning Lee Carsley's temporary spell in charge of the Three Lions. It was then that the midfielder seemingly re-emerged onto the radar of the Premier League.

Now, those in the Midlands could swoop in and hand Gomes the chance to earn Premier League redemption this month.

"Smart" Gomes would increase Aston Villa control

If Aston Villa want to become an established Champions League side then adding more control to their game will be key. The Villans must break out of the habit of conceding leads as they did against West Ham last time out in a game that they ought to be winning in pursuit of a top four place, and Gomes would undoubtedly help them do exactly that.

The Lille midfielder, alongside Youri Tielemans, would turn Emery's midfield into the epitome of control just when they need it most. Whether they strike a deal as early as this month or during the summer, Gomes should be high up on Villa's wishlist.

Described as a "smart passer" by analyst Ben Mattinson, there's no doubt that Gomes will be one to watch as his contract continues to tick down.