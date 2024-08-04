Highlights Aston Villa continues to make headlines with their signings this summer, including acquiring Champions League defender Amadou Onana.

The Villans are now reportedly interested in Liverpool's Joe Gomez, who is ready to leave Anfield in search of more playing time.

Gomez, despite not being a regular starter at Liverpool, could be a valuable addition to Aston Villa's squad due to his versatility and wealth of experience.

Having already stolen the headlines on multiple occasions so far this summer, Aston Villa are now reportedly keen on signing a Champions League defender who's ready to leave his current club.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans wasted no time before putting their Champions League qualification to good use this summer, welcoming the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior, Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene and stealing the spotlight once and for all by signing Amadou Onana fresh from impressing at Euro 2024 and Everton.

The Belgian told Villa's official website after putting pen to paper: "It feels amazing. I’m glad to be here, finally, and I can’t wait to get started. It was a bit of everything. There’s a healthy atmosphere here to grow as a player and as a man. The team played very attractive football last season with loads of goals and will now be playing in the Champions League."

Now, however, it looks as though the Midlands club are set to turn their attention to across Stanley Park and towards a Liverpool star. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Aston Villa are keen to sign Joe Gomez, who is ready to leave Liverpool this summer. The versatile defender was reportedly included in a potential player-plus-cash offer to sign Anthony Gordon earlier in the window. before a deal failed ultimately to materialise.

The England international is far from a starting choice at Anfield these days, often used as a utility man more than anything, and could now move on in search of a consistent place. Aston Villa wouldn't be too great a step down, either, given their new-found Champions League status. At a time when depth is key, adding a player who can play all across the backline could prove to be invaluable for Unai Emery.

"Lifesaver" Gomez would be another impressive coup

Gomez may not steal the same headlines as the likes of Onana, but his arrival would be just as important in several aspects. The England international has won everything there is to win in club football and has done so at the heart of Liverpool's backline when they were at the peak of their powers under Jurgen Klopp. Earning a reported £85k-a-week, he would not break Villa's wage bill and could reportedly cost just £45m this summer.

Klopp was unsurprisingly full of praise for the defender throughout his Liverpool tenure, saying via This is Anfield last season: “He is a lifesaver, to be honest, that he was here, that he could play.

“People forget how important Joey was in the best years we had. I don’t know how many games he played in the year when we became champions and how many games he played when we won the Champions League – a lot and rightly so because he’s a top-class player.”