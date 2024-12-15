Aston Villa and NSWE are thought to be interested in signing a Real Madrid player who is seen as ideal for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa eyeing new signings ahead of January

The Villans failed to make it four wins in a row in all competitions after a late defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Despite a stunning save from Emiliano Martinez in the second half and Jhon Duran’s opener, two late goals were enough for Forest to take the three points.

Emery said after the defeat: "Disappointed, but we are in a process. We played the match that I had in my mind. We tried to play dominating and keeping possession. They are usually not going high press, man-to-man or even with more players. We were building up with the goalkeeper, centre-backs and midfielders. Until the minute 70 we did it (the game plan). We didn’t concede corners or chances.

"After our goal they changed. They pushed more and added more players (attacking). In that moment you have to be consistent in the game plan. We were not that strong in the tactical idea and we started conceding attacks, corners and then a goal which VAR disallowed. We conceded two goals.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man City (home) 21/12/2024 Newcastle United (away) 26/12/2024 Brighton (home) 30/12/2024 Leicester City (home) 04/01/2024 Everton (away) 15/01/2024

"For 70 minutes we played like we planned and the final 20 minutes we have to correct in our process. Every experience we are having now it is about learning and trying to use those corrections for the next games."

Attention behind the scenes is likely on the January transfer window at Villa Park, with some of the names being linked with moves to the Midlands including Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva is also of interest to Villa, as is Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund, and another name has now emerged from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Aston Villa interested in Real Madrid defender Asencio

According to a report from Spain, Aston Villa are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, with top-flight rivals Forest and Newcastle also keen.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his limited La Liga appearances at the Bernabeu and is seen as an ideal option for Villa and Emery after coming through Madrid’s academy and playing for their youth sides.

Asencio, who is primarily a centre-back, is valued at around €10m, so should he move to link up with Emery, could rival the likes of Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings for a spot in the matchday squad. NSWE may have to pip Forest and Newcastle to a deal, so it could be one to keep an eye on heading into 2025.