Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis has told chiefs that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

Where is Keinan Davis now?

Davis is a striker and academy graduate in the Midlands who worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team back in 2017, where he’s since gone on to register a total of 86 senior appearances to date.

However, the 25-year-old is yet to make his debut under Unai Emery as a result of being out on the road having carried out two back-to-back loan spells, the first with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and the most recent being with Watford in the Championship.

The Stevenage-born talent is now back at Villa but his contract is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning that the ongoing window will be the boss’ final big opportunity to cash in should he not want to lose him on a free transfer in 12 months, and it sounds like an exit is now the most likely outcome.

Is Davis leaving Aston Villa?

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers (via Sport Witness), Davis "wants to leave" Aston Villa and has made it clear that he "intends" to find a new permanent home this summer.

NSWE and Monchi are "getting prepared" for his departure having already placed a €5-7.5m (£4.2-6.4m) price tag on his head. All roads are "pointing to a farewell" with "numerous clubs" both in the second-tier and overseas all queuing up to secure his services.

Aston Villa have Ollie Watkins as their only senior option at centre-forward with Jhon Duran just 19 years of age and Cameron Archer 21, so Emery could do with some more experience in the final third. And whilst the boss won’t know what Davis is capable of having not yet utilised him, he should definitely give him a chance to prove himself in pre-season.

The Tier One client, who’s naturally left-footed, posted nine goal contributions (seven goals and two assists) in 34 Watford outings last term and recorded 56 shots over the course of the campaign, which was the third-highest throughout the squad at Vicarage Road.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the £45k-per-week earner would also be the ideal target man having averaged 1.2 aerial wins per second-tier game, with his physical stature having previously seen him hailed “powerful” by journalist Josh Bunting, so he is still a great asset to have in the building.