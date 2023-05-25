Aston Villa have been linked with a number of players ahead of the transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has handed the Villans a boost in performance and confidence, taking the squad from bottom half of the table dwellers to European hopefuls with one game to go.

The four-time Europa League winner is a well-liked figure in the continent, which could prove vital when the transfer window opens, with players attracted to joining the 51-year-old’s project at Villa Park.

A Premier League defender and former player of Emery has been linked ahead of the business period, but the Midlands club should be expected to face competition to seal the deal.

What’s the latest on Kieran Tierney to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider earlier this week, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is on the radar of Villa this summer.

The report states that Newcastle United are the front runners to sign the Scotsman, however, Villa along with Manchester City, remain interested with nothing confirmed as of yet.

A separate piece from Football Insider states that the Gunners are expected to ask for a fee in the region of £30m for the 25-year-old.

What could Kieran Tierney bring to Aston Villa?

Signed by Emery at Arsenal in 2019, Tierney epitomises what the Spaniard hopes for in a full-back, as shown through his numbers over the past year.

The Scotsman showcases strengths in both the attacking and defensive areas at full-back, averaging 1.85 tackles and 2.14 clearances per 90, while scoring highly in progressive passes, with 5.06 per 90 - as per FBref.

Described by former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole as being a “warrior”, the £110k-per-week full-back flexes a high competency when playing on the flank, and could be a strong inclusion in Emery’s Villa squad.

The 25-year-old has a strong relationship with the Spaniard and sang his praises while the duo were at Arsenal, saying that he was “learning every day” under the manager’s guidance - as per football.london.

Having made just six starts this season, the defender looks almost certain to make an exit from the Emirates, which could potentially be bad news for Villa full-back Alex Moreno, whose position could be at threat should the full-back arrive from the Emirates.

Despite having a strong first campaign at Villa, the Spaniard is still establishing himself in the squad, averaging a mediocre Sofascore match rating of 6.63 since arriving in January.

While the Spaniard ranks expectedly higher statistically than Tierney, who has been deprived of football this term, the 25-year-old could occupy the left-back role ahead of the 29-year-old based on his potential alone.

Once lauded as being “one of the best in the world” by former Hibernian forward Tam McManus, it’s unlikely that a player of his calibre would settle for another bench spot, after spending the best part of his Arsenal career on the sidelines.

With Newcastle United reportedly leading the race for the Scotsman, only time will tell if a reunion with his former coach is on the cards, in what could be an exciting recruit for everyone at Villa Park.