Aston Villa are reportedly still in the hunt for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, as Unai Emery eyes a reunion with another former player.

The Spaniard has already reconnected with Pau Torres, whom he coached at Villarreal, however more defensive reinforcements could still arrive at Villa Park this transfer window.

What is the market value of Kieran Tierney?

Valued by Football Transfers at €33.5m (£28.8m), the Gunners’ valuation of their full-back is a good representation of his worth, with the north Londoners speculated to want £30m for the Scotsman.

Villa’s reported interest in the 26-year-old was first raised back in June, with the club named as one of those interested in the star this week.

As reported by Newcastle World, both the Villans and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the Arsenal defender’s availability, with the player himself giving an interesting update on his future.

Speaking during pre-season activities, Tierney left talks of a potential move open by saying:

“It’s not really up to me, I’ve not had any discussions with the manager, and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can.”

How good is Kieran Tierney?

There’s nothing to speculate in terms of Emery’s admiration for the full-back, whom he signed from Celtic at the Emirates back in 2019.

The Spaniard spoke highly of his new acquisition after securing his signature, lauding him as a “very talented player who will continue to improve.”

While the move at the time was highly anticipated, things haven’t worked as smoothly for the Scot in north London as hoped, as he has suffered recurrent injuries and slipped down the pecking order.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko tarnished the 26-year-old’s chances of being first choice, as the Ukrainian played out an outstanding first season at Arsenal in an inverted role unfamiliar to Tierney.

With his future unconfirmed, Emery could make a bold swoop for his former player, in a move that would significantly bolster Villa’s depth at the back ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hailed as “outstanding” by former Arsenal gem and pundit Paul Merson, the intricate left-back could have an effect greater than just his defensive strengths at Villa Park.

The capture of Moussa Diaby has the feel of a marquee signing at Villa, in a player that made 31 goal contributions in the 2021/22 season. Now, Emery could bolster the winger’s strengths in the Midlands by obtaining Tierney.

With the ability and experience to play on either flank, the former Bayer Leverkusen ace could benefit from the progressive prowess of the Gunners star, who could be a strong support option on the overlap behind the 24-year-old.

Averaging 4.08 progressive passes and 2.83 progressive carries per 90 last term, via FBref, Tierney could be the lively full-back to bounce off Diaby at Villa.

The Frenchman received an average of 8.60 progressive passes per 90 in the Bundesliga last season, showcasing the dangerous positions the winger is accustomed to taking up, in a role that could please the attacking spark of the Arsenal defender.

The 26-year-old has seen first-hand the success of having an inverted full-back can be on a winger, with him learning from Zinchenko, who he dubbed as a "prime example" of how to play the role.

The Ukraine international bolstered the attack at the Emirates last term, providing a positive outlet for winger Gabriel Martinelli, using skills that could Tierney could learn from to benefit Villa and Diaby.