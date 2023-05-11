Aston Villa could target Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney this summer as Unai Emery looks to bolster their squad ahead of next season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Tierney?

As per The Telegraph, Aston Villa boss Emery is keen to bring in Tierney this summer and reunite with the left-back he previously purchased from Celtic for £25 million in 2019 when he was in charge of Arsenal.

The Daily Mail report that the Scotland international has also attracted attention from Manchester City and Newcastle United recently following a campaign mainly featuring as an understudy to Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates.

It would cost over £30 million to entice the 25-year-old away from north London, according to The Sun, who also claim that Tierney completing a move to Newcastle United in the forthcoming transfer window is said to be 'increasingly likely'.

Tierney has made 33 appearances for Arsenal this term in all competitions, netting one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that the former Celtic man earns around £110,000 per week at the Gunners on a contract that runs until June 2026.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that there could be 'an element of truth' to the Villans' pursuit of Tierney this summer.

Jones said: "It's a really interesting story and I think that's probably one that there will be an element of truth to it, so it'll be interesting to see why that's coming about."

Should Aston Villa look to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer?

Tierney has become a fan favourite at Arsenal due to his industrious displays in north London and would be an excellent signing for Aston Villa if Emery was able to entice him to the West Midlands.

The 25-year-old has excelled in the art of progressive carries at the Gunners and shown his ability to provide an offensive threat from the left flank, performing an average of 3.17 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, as per FBRef.

In the Premier League, Tierney has also come out on top in 30 duels as well as completing 38 ball recoveries this season, illustrating that he is a more than able deputy to step in for Zinchenko and be a reliable presence in the Arsenal backline when called upon.

Looking ahead to the summer, the Scot would be a sensible addition by Emery as he aims to continue the Villans' upward trajectory on the field come 2023/24.