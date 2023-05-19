Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to strengthen the depth of his squad.

The Spaniard has taken Villa on a journey not many would have even dreamed of when he took over back in October.

In his short time in the Midlands, the 51-year-old has had an overwhelming influence on the club’s ambitions, leading them towards a potential top-six European finish and committing himself to improving the squad this summer.

With just two games remaining this campaign, Emery will soon turn his full attention to the transfer window, where he has admitted he will aim to add depth to each position, as told by The Athletic.

A host of players have been linked with a move to Villa Park already, with one name emerging from the Premier League this week.

What’s the latest on Kyle Walker-Peters to Aston Villa?

As reported by TEAMtalk, the newly relegated full-back could remain in the top division next season with a move to Aston Villa a possibility.

Sources close to the site have revealed Villa’s interest saying the club are ready to 'make a move' for the 26-year-old.

Any move could be a costly one with the former Spurs ace being valued at £40m last year.

What could Kyle Walker-Peters bring to Aston Villa?

If there is one area that Emery is lacking in his talented squad, it’s at right back.

Despite having the expertise of Ashley Young performing in the position to a consistently high level, the Englishman is closer to the end of his career than his prime and cannot be solely relied on for the future.

The interest in the Southampton man could be an exciting prospect for Villa, who strengthened on the opposite side in January through Alex Moreno, who has been impressive since arriving from Real Betis.

Indeed, the Spaniard has supplied three assists and also registered a team-high 1.2 key passes per game since arriving.

As such, both full-backs enjoy roaming forward on the flanks while maintaining impressive numbers defensively.

As per FBref, Walker-Peters averages 1.65 blocks per 90, ranking him within the top 8% of those in his position in Europe’s top five leagues, while Moreno follows with marginally fewer scoring 1.24 per 90 in the area.

In a tough season that has resulted in the Saints' relegation, the 26-year-old has remained consistent in his personal performance defensively, shown through winning 55% of his ground duels, averaging 4.8 per game as per Sofascore.

Described as an "outstanding talent" by Danny Higginbotham, the Englishman could provide Emery with strength on both defensive flanks and add to the talent that he already has to boost squad depth.

Having increased squad depth is mandatory in any club that wishes to compete in multiple competitions, and will be particularly crucial for Emery should his side secure European football next term.