Aston Villa have entered into the international break way off the standards they had previously set for themselves, with four dire defeats in a row.

Unai Emery's men haven't had the easiest batch of fixtures in truth, with tough away trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool confronting the Villans, who don't have it any nicer when football resumes with Juventus and Chelsea awaiting them.

One major positive does remain in the form of Morgan Rogers, who will enjoy his time off with the England senior squad, after winning himself a Three Lions call-up off the back of his scintillating displays this campaign, even when his team have come up short.

Rogers' form this season

After taking time to acclimatise to his new surroundings last season, having joined mid-way through the 2023/24 campaign, the former Manchester City youth player has been an absolute star for Emery's men recently.

The 22-year-old ace has amassed three goals and three assists from 15 total appearances, with the attacking midfielder even being referred to as "box office" to watch by Sky Sports journalist David Reed after a captivating showing in the Champions League versus Bologna, as Rogers ended up completing a stunning seven dribbles on the night.

Clearly, the England senior set-up had been watching and felt he was worthy now of his first call-up to the men's team, having scored four times for the U21s previously from just six caps.

Villa Park could now be garnering a reputation as the place to be for young starlets to thrive and succeed, therefore, with another tricky attacker on the club's agenda this January, who could blossom into an even bigger talent than Rogers if nurtured correctly.

Aston Villa targeting a bigger talent than Rogers

It was reported earlier this month that Villa were looking at snapping up Southampton star Tyler Dibling when the drama of the transfer window gets back underway, with the Saints also well-known for producing a fine crop of youngsters.

Now, it has been confirmed by a restless Southampton boss in Russell Martin that bids have been received for the standout 18-year-old ahead of January rolling into view, with Dibling sparkling for his side in flashes this campaign even as the South Coast outfit sit at the very foot of the Premier League table.

Martin hasn't shied away from waxing lyrical about the homegrown gem either, even as a number of top-flight suitors begin to sniff around, labelling the teenager as "special" after an encouraging cameo was gifted to him in the top-flight versus Nottingham Forest back in August.

Since then, Dibling has even managed to score in the Premier League for his relegation-threatened employers, when he managed to net his team's early opener versus Ipswich Town in September, with six starts in the elite division coming his way in total.

Whilst Dibling has instantly hit the ground running in the Premier League, despite only being 18, Rogers - when he was the same age - had to be far more patient for his opportunity, with loan spell after loan spell in the EFL coming his way over making the grade at Manchester City.

At 19 years of age, Rogers would only manage to score once for AFC Bournemouth during a mixed bag of a loan stint, before only winning himself a move up to the top-flight where he would then dazzle with Villa at 21, after coming good under Michael Carrick's guidance at Middlesbrough.

Rogers' career path before joining Villa Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Lincoln City (loan) 28 6 4 Bournemouth (loan) 17 1 0 Blackpool (loan) 22 1 2 Middlesbrough (permanent) 33 7 9 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As you can see, it was arguably a slog for Rogers to get to the very top, with the 22-year-old intent on staying here for as long as possible.

Whereas, Dibling already looks ready-made for the big time, and with Emery presumably wanting more reinforcements down the right wing away from an underperforming Leon Bailey - who is yet to score - picking up the hotly tipped 18-year-old feels like a decision Villa should make.