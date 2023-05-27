Aston Villa are reportedly ready to turn their attention to the summer transfer window, as a winger has been linked with a move to Villa Park.

The Villans still firmly have all their attention on their final game of that season, which could see the club secure European football for next campaign.

Since the arrival of Unai Emery in October, Villa have experienced a complete change in fortunes, ranking second in the Premier League table from games played since the turn of the year.

Despite enjoying success, the Spaniard wants to improve more beyond his strong first season, as relayed through the lucrative transfer links so far and the club’s speculated decision to hand the 51-year-old a £150m budget.

The latest news on the transfer front has linked a former Manchester United academy ace with a move to Villa Park.

What’s the latest on Largie Ramazani to Aston Villa?

As claimed reports in Spain - relayed by Sport Witness - Belgian forward Largie Ramazani could be on the move to the Midlands this summer.

The report states that “several” clubs from the Premier League have scouted the UD Almeria winger with one “precisely” being Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old is contracted to the La Liga club until 2025, with a release clause of €40m (£34m) in place.

It’s reported that the forward has “always made it clear” that he would be in favour of a move back to the Premier League after spending time in United’s academy.

What could Largie Ramazani bring to Aston Villa?

Likened by FBref to Tottenham ace Son Heung-min, the winger has found the net three times in La Liga this season, contributing to one assist in 31 appearances.

Hailed as “explosive” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the young Belgian could provide worthy competition for Villa’s Leon Bailey, who may depart this summer, as per reports.

The two have similarities to their game, with both being influential going forward, as their numbers over the past year show, via FBref.

The Jamaican averages a huge 3.98 progressive carries per 90, followed narrowly by the Almeria ace with 3.74. A similar pattern follows in terms of the duo’s rate of successful take-ons, with the Villa target scoring higher than Bailey with 1.97 to his 1.75 per 90.

Lauded as being a “mini Vinicius” and a “counter-attacking weapon”, the wide-man is a live wire in attack and could be a shining light for Emery in place of Bailey at Villa Park next season.

The Belgian’s counter-attacking prowess is highlighted through his rate of interceptions in comparison to other wide players in Europe, averaging 0.98 per 90, placing him in the top 1% of the attribute - as per FBref.

While Bailey has been a strong player at times when needed by the Villans, the winger’s form tends to fluctuate, as highlighted through his Sofascore average match rating this season of 6.65.

Regardless of the player’s status at the club next season, a forward as promising as Ramazani is a player that could hugely impact Emery’s squad, whether it be through depth or as a figure to replace the likes of Bailey.