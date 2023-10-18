After a worrying start to the Premier League season, Aston Villa currently find themselves in fifth place and locked level on points with all teams in their tight Europa Conference League group.

The Villans have generally looked excellent so far this term, with some massive wins against Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, and Chelsea firmly establishing them as a threat to the league's traditional 'big six' sides.

Unai Emery has got his team singing from the same hymn sheet, and the fans have certainly been entertained by his brand of attack-minded football.

To keep this momentum going, the club will have to do their utmost to avoid injuries to their star players, but that is easier said than done.

With that in mind, Football FanCast is here to keep you updated with the latest injury and suspension news coming out of Villa Park.

What is the latest Villa injury news?

Five Villa players are out of action at the moment, with a mixture of some serious and not-so-serious injuries among them.

Exciting youngster Jacob Ramsey is set to miss about a month of action following problems with the foot he injured in the summer, whereas Alex Moreno and Timo Iroegbunam are expected to be back as soon as this weekend.

Unfortunately, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are set to miss most of the season, if not all.

Player Name Injury Date Injured Expected Return Date Jacob Ramsey Foot Injury 30th September 15th November Tyrone Mings Knee Injury 12th August May 2024 Emi Buendia Knee Injury 9th August February 2024 Timo Iroegbunam Back Injury May 22nd October Alex Moreno Hamstring Injury 20th May 22nd October

Jacob Ramsey

On October 6th, The Athletic reported that Villa star Jacob Ramsey had 'suffered a reoccurrence' of the same metatarsal injury he sustained during the summer. The publication said he reaggravated the injury during Villa's 6-1 thumping of Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago.

The player has yet to comment on the injury, but Unai Emery offered an update following those reports, saying: "With Ramsey, we again are trying to check him in because he's not available for tomorrow (against HSK Zrinjski). He had some pains after the match he played on Saturday and after he felt something against Chelsea, and he's not available for tomorrow.

"We are checking him out. We're going to wait at the end is the analysis of the doctor about him."

According to injury expert Dr Rajbal Brar, the Englishman could be back in action in around five weeks.

He told Villa News: "The Villa medical staff will be very methodical with his return and return to action, especially if this wasn't a contact-based reinjury.

"Emery and the rest of the coaches will probably see him back in training in around five weeks or so."

Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings suffered a significant knee injury on the opening day of the season against Newcastle United, and Villa quickly confirmed that he would require surgery to resolve the issue.

The defender released a statement soon after the incident, saying: "I'll now give everything off the pitch to come back even better, whilst supporting the team.

"The applause, the messages & the medical support I received on the day was really appreciated."

In the immediate aftermath of the injury, The Guardian reported that the Villa captain would miss 'between seven and nine months of action' following surgery, meaning that he will likely miss the entire season.

Emi Buendia

Aston Villa confirmed that Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia had suffered a 'significant knee ligament injury' in training a day before the season started.

He required surgery shortly after and posted to Instagram a month later to share his recovery progress with the fans, saying: "1 month since the operation. A month of many sensations, a month with pain, with a lot of effort, with hard days and others that were better, days of nostalgia for being back but being more patient than ever, days of great joy with the strength that my beautiful family, and above all a month with a lot of learning.

"With more desire to continue working to be back in the best way. Thank you very much to all the people of @avfcofficial for the support and daily love. And special thanks to my family, always close, always supporting and always giving affection and love. And to you @greengagew, Thiago and Gio, thank you for always being my driving force, I LOVE YOU.

"There is less left to return."

However, as optimistic as his statement is, Emery was much more realistic when he revealed the extent of the injury, telling the BBC: "It's a six, seven, or eight-month injury."

Tim Iroegbunam

It was revealed by Iroegbunam himself back in May that he had undergone surgery upon his return from a loan move to Queens Park Rangers last season.

The operation was to help with a back problem he had sustained whilst in London, and after a long summer of recovery, he finally made an appearance for the Under-21s as they lost to Charlton Athletic just last week.

He didn't feature for the full 90, but he is clearly fit enough to be playing, and Emery has told BirminghamLive: "Tim is coming back and training with us."

The publication believes he could be back in the squad for Saturday's game against West Ham United.

Alex Moreno

Alex Moreno hasn't played a game for the club since the 1-1 draw away to Liverpool last season thanks to a hamstring injury, and despite making it onto the bench for the previous two games, he hasn't been fit enough to play.

BirminghamLive has reported that he is expected to be back in training before Sunday's game against West Ham and could, therefore, make an appearance should nothing happen to scupper his recovery.

In his press conference before the game against Wolves, Emery gave the injury latest on his full-back: "Moreno was progressing and doing tiny sessions with the team but he has needed to stop again. Hopefully after the break, he will be with the group."

The Spaniard seemed in good spirits in X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the fans, saying: "I really want to return to Villa Park and be able to enjoy and win with all the fans. Thank you all for the messages of support always."

Who is suspended for Aston Villa?

In good news for Villa, they do not have any players currently suspended in the Premier League.

However, the threshold for a ban within the first 19 games of the season is five yellow cards, and there are currently two Claret and Blue players on four yellow cards, so they must still be careful.

They will miss one league match if they pick up one more yellow before the 20th game.

So, who are the two players walking a tightrope?

Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne has been an essential pillar in Unai Emery's backline so far this season, with the Spaniard starting the rapid full-back in eight Premier League games so far.

The Frenchman has already picked up two assists in the competition, averaged a passing accuracy of 79.3% and averaged a match rating of 6.96, per WhoScored.

With Emery's commitment to attacking football, he can't afford to lose Digne, and so it'll be interesting to see how he copes with this added pressure for the next few months.

Douglas Luiz

Like his French teammate, the all-action Douglas Luiz has become an instrumental cog in the Aston Villa machine.

The club might have spent millions of pounds on new players over the summer, but the Brazilian has given the boss no reason to drop him.

He has started eight Premier League games so far this season, scored three goals, maintained a passing accuracy of 87.1%, won one Player of the Match award and averaged a match rating of 7.00, per WhoScored.

If he gets another yellow card within the next ten games, he'll be a massive miss for his team and boss.