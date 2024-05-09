Aston Villa could be set for another big summer of spending after an excellent Premier League season, it has been claimed, with the Villans ahead of both Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for a Premier League star.

Villa ready to back Emery

After a fabulous season, Aston Villa are reportedly ready to back Unai Emery this summer in the transfer window in a bid to become a regular feature at the top of the Premier League.

They handed Emery a new contract earlier in the month, and though there are financial fair play concerns around the club, Football Insider claim that Villa are "keen to build a dynasty" and that “superstar signings” will be arriving at Villa Park in the coming seasons. And they could begin flexing their muscles sooner rather than later.

Aston Villa leading race for Olise

Now, it has been claimed that Aston Villa are leading the race for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs this summer.

The Frenchman has enjoyed another fruitful season in the Premier League, and scored twice against Manchester United on Monday to take his goal tally to nine in just 17 appearances for the Eagles, with injury hampering his availability.

Michael Olise this season Starts 12 Goals 9 Assists 4 Minutes per goal contribution 84.5

Despite this, his quality is clear. Chelsea tried and failed with a move for the 22-year-old 12 months ago, with Olise penning a new deal at Selhurst Park. However, that is reported to contain a £65m release clause, which has attracted interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal, while Newcastle United have also joined the race in recent days.

However, Football Transfers claim that it is Villa who lead all of those clubs in the hunt for Olise's signature, for two key reasons. Firstly, Olise wants to move to a club in the Champions League, which rules out all of Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United despite their interest in him.

But also, and perhaps crucially, the Frenchman wants to be guaranteed a spot in the starting XI, something that neither Arsenal nor Manchester City are likely to be able to offer given their current options in his position.

Due to Villa's ability to tick both of those boxes, it is claimed that "sporting director Monchi is confident in persuading the player to choose Villa over Arsenal and Man Utd". However, it remains to be seen whether Villa have the financial muscle to make a move happen in light of their financial fair play concerns.

It would be a somewhat puzzling move, given that only 12 months ago the Villans broke their transfer record to sign Moussa Diaby, who traditionally plays on the right, while they also boast Leon Bailey and the returning Emi Buendia, both of whom have also played on that side.

Olise's arrival could see one or more of those move on, or swap flanks, but for Villa to even be in the conversation for his signature is a major reflection of the major progress already made under Unai Emery.