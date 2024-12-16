Aston Villa have taken the lead in the race to sign a young international goalkeeper, according to a recent report. The Villans’ run of three straight wins ended on Saturday night, as they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest. Unai Emery will be hoping this is just a bump in the road as his side prepare to face Manchester City at the weekend.

Aston Villa transfer news

The inconsistent form for Villa this season will have alerted Emery to areas in his team that need addressing. Indeed, the Premier League side have already been linked with plenty of new faces ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Villa have made contact with the representatives of defender Antonio Silva, so they can get an understanding of the costs of a possible transfer. The Benfica centre-back is admired a lot by the Midlands side but they are not alone, as other Premier League teams, as well as big European sides, are also keen on signing the talented defender. The president of Benfica is reportedly set to meet with Silva’s agents ahead of the January transfer window.

As well as looking at Silva, Villa are also in signing Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, but again face competition from their Premier League rivals. The young man has impressed in his limited appearances for the Spanish giants, and Emery sees him as someone who could improve his side's defence, given where he has been playing his football.

Aston Villa lead transfer race to sign youngster after impressing scouts

According to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa have taken the lead in the race to sign Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday. The 19-year-old came through the academy at Manchester City, but he left the Premier League side and joined the Owls in 2020.

Charles has worked his way through the club’s under-18s and under-21s, and he is now a part of the first team picture. The goalkeeper has yet to appear in the Championship, but he has been on the bench for every league game this season apart from two.

Despite him not being Wednesday’s regular keeper, Charles has been capped four times by his country, Northern Ireland. It is on the international stage where Charles has left scouts impressed, with them coming away from recent Nations League games giving the player “glowing reports”.

Pierce Charles' Sheffield Wednesday stats Apps 6 Goals conceded 8 Clean sheets 1

The young man’s ability to play out from the back has meant top clubs from the Premier League have identified him as a top target, and that includes Villa. The Villans are willing to move second-choice keeper Robin Olsen on in favour of bringing in emerging talent should the opportunity arise. Villa can offer Charles a number two slot in their squad, and he may see this as his chance to move into the Premier League.