Aston Villa are leading the race to sign a “magnificent” talent who scouts believe plays like Jack Grealish, according to a new report. The Villans have had a few poor results in the last week, but Unai Emery will be keen to finish strong as they head into the November international break.

Related Why there's talks of Douglas Luiz returning to Aston Villa on loan Villa may be offered the chance to re-sign a former player in January after his poor start at his new club.

Aston Villa transfer news

It has overall been an excellent campaign for Villa, as they sit near the top end of the Premier League table as well as the Champions League group stage. However, despite the success on the pitch, it appears as though the hierarchy, along with Emery, are keen on adding to their squad when January arrives.

La Liga is a league that Monchi and Emery know well, and it seems that the pair have been keeping a close eye on it. That is because Villa are interested in signing Getafe’s Christantus Uche, a midfielder who has been really impressive this season, and they are also interested in signing Loic Bade from Sevilla, a young French defender showing plenty of promise.

Meanwhile, they could also be offered the chance to re-sign a former player of theirs. It came to light on Tuesday that Juventus could offer Villa the chance to sign Douglas Luiz on loan in January, as the Brazilian continues to struggle at his new club. Juventus are keen for Luiz to re-find his confidence, and they believe sending him back to Villa could do that, but it remains to be seen if his former employers are interested in a deal.

Villa will have to weigh that possibility up, but there is one player that they are definitely interested in and are said to be leading the race for his signature.

Aston Villa leading race to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the progress of Tyler Dibling and are leading the race to secure his signature. Dibling is a product of Southampton’s academy, and he has really impressed in the top flight this season.

The 18-year-old, who has been described as “magnificent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has appeared in all 10 league games this season, and he has one goal to his name, which came against Ipswich Town.

There are several Premier League teams looking at Dibling, but Emery’s side are leading the race to sign the young talent. Villa scouts have even compared the Southampton man’s playing style to that of former Villa player Jack Grealish.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton stats Apps 17 Goals 1 Assists 2

The Midlands side are a serious contender to sign Dibling, impressing the player’s family, and have already built a rapport. Villa plan to keep an eye on the winger this season, watching how he develops. A move in January hasn’t been ruled out, but Villa are also confident that they will get a chance to sit down with Dibling and his representatives at the end of the season to discuss his future.