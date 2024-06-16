Looking to flex their Champions League muscles for the first time, Aston Villa are reportedly in pole position to sign a Euro 2024 star who could slot straight into Unai Emery's side.

Of course, whilst it would be easy to assume that Villa are in a position to spend big after qualifying for the Champions League last season, the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules mean that they've got to sell before they can think about spending big, which could result in Douglas Luiz's exit this summer.

According to reports, the Brazilian could swap the Midlands for Italy and Juventus this summer in a deal that would see Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior move the other way in quite the shake-up for all involved.

Once they solve their profit and sustainability dilemma, however, Villa can turn their attention towards potential reinforcements and one Euro 2024 star. According to Il Giorno, Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer, with the right-back at a stalemate with the Italian giants over his future.

Part of the Netherlands squad for the Euros, Dumfries' future is unlikely to be settled before the end of his side's tournament, but Villa will seemingly be there waiting when the opportunity comes their way. A Serie A winner, the Midlands club could be making quite the statement by welcoming Dumfries in the coming months.

Given that Emery will have Champions League football to balance next season too, competition for places will be no bad thing in his ever-improving side.

"Brilliant" Dumfries would be an upgrade on Cash

Whilst Matty Cash enjoyed another solid season at Villa Park, Villa would be doing themselves no harm by welcoming a player of proven Champions League quality in Dumfries, who could be an upgrade on the Poland international. And if those in the Midlands want to continue their recent rise, making ruthless decisions will be an important part.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Denzel Dumfries Matty Cash Assists 4 2 Tackles Won 13 31 Interceptions 12 18 Key Passes 27 13

Given that Cash's numbers highlight his defensive ability whilst Dumfries is better on the ball, Emery would suddenly have two options who can provide two very different traits when needed, which could prove to be crucial next season. The Dutchman has already earned plenty of praise in England too, with Micah Richards saying via TeamTalk:

“Denzel Dumfries. What a player he is. I just thought his whole game was brilliant. It was his timing of his runs… He didn’t sort of mix it up too much but when he did it was the right moments. Down this right-hand side he was just breathless.”

So, once his Euros campaign is over, Dumfries seems like a player to watch this summer, as Villa enter pole position for his signature.