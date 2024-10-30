Aston Villa are considering making a move for a £15 million rated rising star from South America, who is happy to leave his current club, according to a recent report. The Villans are flying high both in the Premier League and the Champions League, but as they have done in previous transfer windows, they plan to be busy once again with new arrivals in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

The January transfer window is still a couple of months away from opening, but Villa are already getting plans in place, as they look to be active once again. A recent report has revealed that Monchi has sent Villa scouts to watch defender Nathan Zeze, as they plan to make a move for the player in 2025. The Nantes teenager has emerged on the radar of a few clubs around Europe, with Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in his services.

As well as looking at Zeze, Villa are also interested in Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, and they are planning to make their move in the January transfer window. But he may not be the only forward-thinking player they look to sign, as the Midlands side are also continuing to be interested in signing Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

Monchi, Unai Emery and the Villa recruitment team are assessing loads of options, and they are now being linked with a move for the type of target English fans would usually associate Brighton with.

Aston Villa leading transfer race for South American gem

According to journalist Jonathan Riniti, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are considering a move for Boca Juniors player Kevin Zenon. The 23-year-old came through the academy at CA Union and, after impressing with them for a couple of years, he made his move to Boca Juniors in January of this year.

Zenon has continued to impress with his new side, and those performances have caught the eye of Villa, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. However, Villa are said to be leading the race for the winger, who is already preparing to leave the Argentinean side.

Riniti said on Villa’s interest in Zenon: "Aston Villa wants Zenón. They have been following him since before the Olympic Games, so they are considering presenting an offer to get him out of Boca and make him a teammate of (Emi) Martínez.

Kevin Zenon's Boca Juniors stats Apps 12 Goals 0 Assists 1

"Boca knows that the player is already considering leaving the club, despite the fact that the directors were told the opposite. The rejected offer of $18m from Germany marks the floor that the club wants to get rid of the former Unión player.”

Zenon has a release clause worth 15 million dollars (£11.5m), but Villa or any other side that wishes to sign the winger will have to pay 20 million dollars (£15m), as Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme is putting up a fight when it comes to selling one of his players.