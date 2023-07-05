Aston Villa are set to “listen to offers” for Leander Dendoncker this summer, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When did Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa?

The Premier League defensive midfielder only made the move across the Midlands from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, but despite recording a total of 21 appearances during his debut season, he’s not been able to make the positive instant impact he would have hoped having been nothing more than a bit-part player.

The Belgium international was only handed seven starts over the course of the previous campaign so clearly doesn’t figure as part of Unai Emery’s long-term plans after being signed by former boss Steven Gerrard. There was even suspicion when he first put pen to paper because the length of his contract hadn’t been disclosed, which is unusual when a club is unveiling a new signing.

Furthermore, Youri Tielemans has already been confirmed as one of the new summer arrivals at Villa Park and it’s believed that Villarreal’s Pau Torres won’t be far behind him, both of who can play in the 28-year-old’s positions, so with the manager bringing in fresh faces, it’s not looking promising for the future of the former Molineux star.

Is Dendoncker leaving Aston Villa?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Aston Villa are willing to sanction the sale of Dendoncker this summer with the player himself also on board in terms of an exit, and he won’t be short of potential suitors from the Premier League and overseas. He wrote:

“Understand Aston Villa are open to listen to offers for Leander Dendoncker despite his longer running deal. He's rated by Emery but there's [a] lot of competition. French and Italian clubs already asked for info; player open to any kind of proposal. PL clubs also keen.”

Should NSWE sell Dendoncker?

Aston Villa will have no doubt expected Dendoncker to be a marquee signing and Emery is likely to have wanted much more from him, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case, so NSWE and Monchi would be making completely the right decision by letting him go this summer, albeit with regret that it didn't work out as initially hoped when pursuing him.

The Wasserman client, who’s sponsored by Nike, last season ranked as the 18th overall worst-performing player out of 21 squad members and 11th defensively having averaged just one tackle per top-flight game, via WhoScored, which isn’t good enough for a player who is naturally stronger in that aspect of his game.

The Passendale native has not only also failed to register a single goal or assist, he additionally picked up an unnecessary red card during the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to League One side Stevenage back in January for a “rash” challenge, as labelled by Nedum Onouha, so he hasn't even taken his opportunities when given the chance.

Finally, Dendoncker pockets £90k-per-week which is actually higher than the likes of Ollie Watkins - who deserve their wages much more - and that’s a hefty sum to be paying a fringe player so cashing in would allow the hierarchy to put these funds towards bringing in fresh faces.