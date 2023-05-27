Aston Villa are reportedly turning their attention to the summer transfer window, as one game remains in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

It’s been a memorable season for the Villans, who could raise the level of excitement at Villa Park with a win on Sunday to confirm their European status next term.

While Unai Emery has installed new belief and quality on the pitch, the Spaniard has equipped the club with a new-found pull ahead of the transfer window, with the four-time Europa League winner boasting an attractive CV.

As the summer window fast approaches, a host of talent has been linked with a potential move to the Midlands, including a La Liga star that is a wanted man in the Premier League.

What’s the latest on Lee Kang-In to Aston Villa?

As reported by Spanish sports news outlet Relevo, Mallorca forward Lee Kang-In will be on the move this summer.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from England’s top division, with the report speculating that Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley and Aston Villa are the “most interested” in the attacker.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reported early last month that there were “good chances” that the South Korean, who has a release clause in the region of £15m, could make the switch to England​​​​​​.

What could Lee Kang-In bring to Aston Villa?

Playing predominantly as an attacking midfielder, Mallorca’s versatile forward has been deployed on both flanks throughout the season, showing his ability to be a danger all over the final third of the pitch.

The 22-year-old could be a strong inclusion to Emery’s plans at Villa, particularly through what the La Liga ace could offer alongside Ollie Watkins in attack.

Villa’s talisman has netted 14 goals so far this campaign, and has been integral to the side's success going forward.

As stated by the Spanish coach in April when speaking to The Athletic, the 51-year-old plans to add an additional striker to his squad.

Despite not being a No 9, Lee could provide the Englishman with an increased outlook on goal, as well as the ability to find the net himself in what could prove to be a deadly duo at Villa Park.

Hailed as “immense” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the South Korean has netted six goals in La Liga this term, as well as averaging 2.83 successful take-ons per 90, ranking him in the top 1% in comparison to forwards in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year - as per FBref.

While Watkins is a seasoned goalscorer, the 27-year-old lacks in areas that the Mallorca ace excels in, averaging just 0.53 successful take-ons per 90 - as per FBref - proving that Lee could be the missing piece to bolstering Villa’s attack.

The 22-year-old occupies the flanks currently in La Liga, proving as a competent partner for striker Vedat Muriqi, who have a formidable partnership as told by their contribution to their side’s goals in Spain’s top division.

A devilish duo in attack could transform Emery’s squad, especially if the Spaniard could replicate the success that the rising star has had in Mallorca in the Midlands, alongside one of the Premier League’s sharpest strikers.