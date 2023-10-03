Aston Villa have seen a host of talent grace the pitch at Villa Park over the years, with some leaving a mark on the club forever for their contributions in claret and blue.

It’s hoped that Unai Emery is in the process of writing his own history into the books at Villa, with the Spaniard continuing to exceed expectations following his arrival as manager in October 2022.

The former Arsenal boss took the Villans from 16th in the Premier League table to 7th, subsequently earning them a place in the UEFA Conference League and marking Villa’s first European involvement since 2010.

With not even a year spent in the Midlands, the trajectory of Emery’s success is looking positive, with the four-time Europa League winner seeming to be capable of achieving significant highs at Villa Park like those before him.

From the dazzling displays provided by Martin O’Neill’s stars in the top-flight, to Dean Smith’s promotion gaining gems of 2019, Villa fans have celebrated their side for their achievements over recent years.

Each manager that has notably succeeded in the Premier League era for the Villans has had some magnificent players to thank for their highs, with Villa Park being home to some quality attacking talent both past and present.

Who are Aston Villa’s top-scorers in the Premier League?

The key for success in any side in world football is an identifiable source for goals, which Villa have seen plenty of over the years since the founding of the Premier League in 1992.

The Villans’ most prolific goalscorer from the early days of the Premier League was Dwight Yorke, who netted 60 goals in 179 league appearances in claret and blue, placing him as the club’s second-highest scorer of the Premier League era.

Aston Villa top-scorers in the Premier League

Rank Player Goals 1st Gabriel Agbonlahor 74 2nd Dwight Yorke 60 3rd Dion Dublin 48 =4th Juan Pablo Angel 44 =4th Ollie Watkins 44 5th Christian Benteke 42

Dion Dublin is listed as third in the pack for his contribution of 48 league goals, followed by Juan Pablo Angel who registered 44 goals, and Christian Benteke who netted 42 in the Premier League whilst at Villa Park.

While all the scorers listed are memorable members of the squads on show over the years, one name stands out from the rest, with Villa’s current leading scorer in the Premier League being none other than Gabriel Agbonlahor.

How good was Gabriel Agbonlahor?

A product of Villa’s academy, Agbonlahor lived out his career as a one club man, only leaving his home surroundings to endeavour on loan spells to both Watford and Sheffield Wednesday in the early days of his journey.

Leading the pack with 74 Premier League goals, the striker wrote himself in Villa folklore for his commitment to the club over the years and the contribution he made to the various squads he appeared in.

The legendary forward hit his prime under O’Neill, scoring over 10 goals in three consecutive Premier League seasons between 2007/08 and 2009/10.

In all three of those campaign’s, O’Neill and Agbonlahor guided the Villans to consecutive 6th place finishes, which remain as the club’s highest league placement since 2010 with Emery’s 7th place finishers coming close last term.

Between 2007/08 and 2009/10, the Englishman contributed to 58 goals in the league, scoring 35 and assisting 23 to inspire his teammates to consistently perform in the top-flight.

For his goals, his loyalty, and the electrifying quality he installed to Villa’s attack, the club veteran will forever be remembered at Villa Park, with one star in Emery’s current crop of talent having the potential to replicate the legend’s achievements in Birmingham.

Dubbed the “perfect signing” at the time of his arrival by Agbonlahor, Ollie Watkins’ form in front of goal has been integral to Villa’s growth, and with talks of a new contract circulating, the Englishman could be on the cards to chase the current records.

How many goals has Ollie Watkins scored?

Level in fourth of Villa’s all-time Premier League scorers with Juan Pablo Angel with 44 goals, Watkins is just five goals away from moving into third place ahead of Dublin.

Considering the start that the 27-year-old has made to this season, it looks increasingly possible that Watkins could narrow the gap significantly between himself and Agbonlahor in this campaign alone.

With four goals from seven appearances this term in the league, the Englishman showcased just how dangerous he is in the final third last time out, scoring a hattrick at home against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The three goals against the Seagulls wasn’t the former Brentford talisman’s first match ball of the 2023/24 campaign, as he netted three against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League qualifiers in August.

In total, Watkins has netted 50 goals for the Villans in all competitions following his arrival in 2020, with his highest league tally coming under Emery last term where he found himself on the scoresheet 15 times in 37 appearances.

How much is Ollie Watkins worth?

In the summer of his arrival, the forward had an expected transfer value (xTV) of €23.7m (£20.5m), a figure that has increased to €41.2m (£35.7m) to where it sits today, telling of the potential future profit the Villans could make from the striker, via Football Transfers.

During this summer, the Englishman was linked to a sensational £60m move to Bayern Munich by The Sun, suggesting that the price that Villa value their star man at is far beyond his estimated market value.

What’s exciting for the Villans is that rumours have surfaced to suggest that Watkins could commit his future to Villa Park, with talkSPORT revealing that the forward is ready to pen an improved deal.

Could Ollie Watkins leave a bigger legacy than Agbonlahor at Villa?

Previously lauded as “unstoppable” by Premier League veteran and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, Agbonlahor will in some ways hope that Watkins can be stopped in order to protect his record at Villa.

While the Torquay-born ace is still 30 league goals and 36 goals in all competitions behind Agbonlahor with reference to his scoring record at Villa Park, a new contract could place the 27-year-old in good stead to rewrite history.

What could potentially place Watkins in Villa folklore is far beyond his ability to clinch new records, but the trajectory of where his goals could take Emery’s side.

European success could grant the Englishman a place in the club’s record books, with Villa’s history already rich with success at the highest level, peaking with their Champions League win in 1982.

You’d have to go back to that historic night to capture the last time that the Midlands side last had their hands on European silverware, however considering Emery’s managerial record in Europe, and Villa’s start to the campaign, this term could be a great opportunity to change expectations.

One thing that Agbonlahor was unable to do at Villa was to deliver silverware, which Watkins could have the ability to do in the near future when considering the development the Villans have shown over the past year.

Not many will ever overtake the legacy that the Birmingham-born veteran created for himself at his boyhood club, however Emery’s £75k-per-week talisman has all the tools to come close to the success that the former striker enjoyed at Villa Park.