Aston Villa have exceeded all expectations this season, and their 3-2 win over Burnley last weekend was their 13th in 20 Premier League matches.

That result puts Unai Emery’s side second in the table, three points off Liverpool in first.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Despite the successes so far, the Spaniard wants to bolster his squad in January, with a new right back targeted.

Aston Villa transfers latest – Jeremie Frimpong

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are interested in signing a new right back, with Jeremie Frimpong among those heavily linked.

The Bayer Leveruksen star, who has been labelled “one of the best wing-backs in Europe” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, reportedly has a £34m release clause in his contract.

The large fee makes the move difficult to complete in January, as Leverkusen will also not want to sell the defender in the middle of a title charge.

How Jeremie Frimpong compares to Matty Cash

Matty Cash started the season as the first-choice right-back for Aston Villa, but over time, Emery has shown his willingness to field the Poland international as a right midfielder in his 4-4-2 variant.

This gives us a glimpse into the future, as Ezri Konsa has often filled in at right back when this is the case. However, if Frimpong were to join, he would make that right midfield role his own, just like he has at Leverkusen this campaign.

With Konsa looking like the long-term solution at right-back and Frimpong ultimately taking Cash’s role further forward, it would make the ex-Nottingham Forest star second choice in both positions, which could put an end to his Villa career.

Nonetheless, let’s look at how Cash compares to his potential replacement based on stats from their respective leagues this season.

Cash vs Frimpong Stats Stats (per 90) Cash Frimpong Goals 0.14 0.34 Assists 0.07 0.41 Key passes 0.50 1.92 Shot-creating actions 1.71 3.08 Progressive carries 2.63 6.10 Succesful take-ons 0.50 1.78 Tackles 2.56 0.89 Stats via FBref

Due to Frimpong’s low defensive stats and lack of defensive responsibility in Xabi Alonso’s three-back formation, it is clear that he is much more of an attacking player than Cash, who is a balanced defender who likes to win the ball.

If Emery was to acquire the Dutch star, he would field him in that attacking 4-4-2 role, which means the more defensive Konsa at right-back, who is a centre-half by trade, will provide cover.

Frimpong is one of the most dangerous attacking wingbacks in the world, and as a result, he would form an excellent relationship with Ollie Watkins.

The 23-year-old uses his immense speed and quick feet to weave his way past defenders, and he is also incredible at carrying the ball forward. This is highlighted by his successful take-on statistics and progressive carries, for which he ranks in the top 5% and 1%, respectively, for fullbacks in the Bundesliga.

Not only does he provide endless creativity, but he has the output to back it up. Frimpong has scored seven goals and registered ten assists in just 22 games this season, which shows he has the ability to take Villa’s attack to the next level. He possesses twice as much threat going forward as Cash, who is clearly a more reserved full-back.

As such, the potential signing of Frimpong would be a huge upgrade for Cash, especially in that attacking role. The Netherlands ace would fit into that position and Emery’s system like a glove, and Villa have proved that they can fight off competition to sign a Leverkusen star already this season, in the form of Moussa Diaby. Frimpong would be worth every penny of his valuation.