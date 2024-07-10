Aston Villa are preparing for a season of Champions League football after qualifying for the prestigious continental competition with a fourth-place Premier League finish last year.

Unai Emery has created a genuinely high-class outfit that will feel it has the wherewithal to forge another exciting year of football ahead, retaining their place at the top of the division and making an impression overseas.

Aston Villa: Summer Transfer Business (so far) Incomings Outgoings Ian Maatsen (£37.5m) Douglas Luiz (£42m) Samuel Iling-Junior (£14.5m) Tim Iroegbunam (£9m) Enzo Barrenechea (£8m) Morgan Sanson (£3m) Lewis Dobbin (£10m) Ross Barkley (£5m) Sourced via Transfermarkt

Despite selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus - a necessary evil to placate PSR - the Villans have made some exciting additions over the past few weeks, and there is more still to come.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Aston Villa are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Baris Alper Yilmaz, who enjoyed success with Turkey at Euro 2024.

It's believed that Villa and the Red Devils have already shown an interest in the versatile forward, but that offers from Spain, Italy and Frace are forthcoming. Emery and Co need to move quickly.

Especially given another report claims that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are moving for the €30m (£25m)-rated dynamo.

What Yilmaz would bring to Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins was crowned Aston Villa's Player of the Season last year after a truly exceptional campaign, plundering 27 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

For a rising star like Yilmaz, having the chance to play alongside such a player must leave him giddy, with the 24-year-old having made his name in his homeland but now attracting interest across Europe, having scored seven goals and supplied 12 more across all competitions last season.

He might not have notched a goal contribution at the Euros but Yilmaz certainly left his mark on the tournament, averaging one key pass, 1.6 dribbles and 5.8 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

A key pass is a pass that directly leads to a shot at the opponent's goal.

Moreover, he's been described as "tremendous fun to watch playing football" by sports broadcaster Stephen Doyle, capable of bringing the spark to the Villa first team.

For such reasons, the Turk would prove to be a brilliant partner for Watkins, with his creativity and thorny presence for opponents opening up space for the free-scoring striker - who could also return the favour, having been the Premier League's top playmaker last term with 13 assists.

Watkins ranks among the top 3% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and maintains an intense and fluid approach to his forward play, something that could see an exciting partnership born.

Implementing another attacking talent with a range of different qualities could be advantageous to Villa as they look to compete across multiple high-stakes fronts next term.

They've got to get this one done.