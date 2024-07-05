Aston Villa are reportedly providing competition to a top European club for the signing of a "special" attacking player this summer, looking to hijack the deal in the process.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery is looking to attract top-quality footballers to Villa Park in the summer transfer window, with last season's fourth-place finish in the Premier League aiding the Spaniard, having qualified for the Champions League.

One player who has been linked with a move to Villa is Slovenia international Jaka Bijol, who impressively helped keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet in his country's eventual loss to Portugal on penalties at Euro 2024 earlier this week. The 25-year-old plays for Udinese at club level.

Jean-Clair Todibo is seen as an alternative centre-back option for the Villans, however, as Emery looks to find a perfect partner for Pau Torres at the heart of the defence. The 24-year-old has been a highly-rated defender for some time, with former teammate Aaron Ramsey once saying of him: "He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious, so there is no reason that he can’t go all the way to the top and represent France."

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe is also seen as a possible option to come in and bolster Villa's squad this summer, having found it increasingly difficult to be a key man for the Gunners. There is no denying the Englishman's talent, but injuries have been a problem for him down the years, which does make signing him something of a risk.

Aston Villa want "special" player this summer

According to a new update from Football Transfers, Aston Villa are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer, hijacking Benfica's move for him in the process.

The Portuguese giants are thought to be "increasingly confident" of snapping up the 24-year-old, but they "face competition" from the Villans because Emery is personally an "admirer of the Portugal international".

The idea of Felix in a Villa shirt is a mouthwatering prospect, considering what an incredibly gifted footballer he is, winning the European Golden Boy award back in 2019 - handed to the most exciting young footballer in Europe. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has also lauded his ability, playing with him at Atletico and witnessing his brilliance close up, saying: "The truth is that Joao has a special talent, that last pass."

Admittedly, the attacking midfielder hasn't yet hit the heights many expected of him, considering some thought he would be a truly world-class talent by this point in his career, but he is still young enough to mature further and reach somewhere close to his potential.

The fact that Emery loves Felix as a player suggests he feels he could get the best out of him, and the Portuguese could be the sprinkling of magic on top of an already excellent Villa squad, proving to be a match-winner at key moments and lighting up Villa Park with his technical class.