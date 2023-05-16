Aston Villa have had an emphatic season under Unai Emery, who has taken the club to new heights since taking over in November.

The Spaniard has surpassed expectations in embarking on a journey from relegation candidates to European hopefuls in just over six months at Villa Park.

With two crucial Premier League games remaining for Villa, a top-six spot is all to play for to round off what has been not only an incredible season but the beginning of great things for the club.

As the season comes to a close, the summer transfer window looms with the Midlands reported to be involved in a number of moves as Emery takes charge of his first full transfer term.

With talk surrounding potential incomings taking centre stage, the summer will also be a chance for some of the club’s academy talents to impose themselves on the senior squad, with a range of talent due to return from loan spells.

One name was once the talk of all things bright in the academy, however after a spell of successive loan moves, the time could be nearing for Louie Barry to impress the four-time Europa League-winning coach.

Who is Louie Barry?

From La Masia to Salford City, former West Brom academy product Louie Barry has been on the move since being snatched by FC Barcelona in 2019.

Despite things not going badly for the youngster, he departed Catalonia just six months after signing due to lack of playing time, where he linked up with his boyhood club Villa.

The youngster imposed himself quickly, scoring in the FA Cup against a full-strength Liverpool side, earning praise from Jurgen Klopp when speaking to talkSPORT, calling the forward a “little Jamie Vardy” and "a proper threat."

That season, the teenage forward found the net 13 times in 17 Premier League 2 appearances and has since moved around on loans away from the comforts of the academy.

Whether it be game time or struggling to find the net, Barry has failed to make an impact as great as he did in the academy, however at just 19-years-old, the future is bright.

What could the future hold for Louie Barry at Aston Villa?

Emery is a coach that has handled a share of young players over the years, at Arsenal he nurtured the likes of Bukayo Saka and Matteo Guendouzi, and similarly at Villareal with Yeremy Pino.

Now at Villa, the Spaniard has continued to give Jacob Ramsey room to flourish in his plans, developing him into a star that academy players can hope of replicating.

The likes of Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey in the flank positions at Villa have been impressive at times, but inconsistent in their brilliance, and flag as a potential area for improvement this summer.

Barry is a player with huge potential, versatile in attack, the forward has been lauded as “outstanding” by club legend Gabriel Agbonlahor as per Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has the talent to surpass such names, with his attacking versatility and ability in front of goal and should be looking at Emery’s squad this summer with the belief that he could make the difference after some time away.