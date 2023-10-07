Since taking over in October of last year, Aston Villa's Unai Emery has made his stance on young players clear.

A month after arrival back in the Premier League, the Basque manager was markedly positive as he stated: "Here we have a very good academy and good young players. Of course, my point of view about this club is to improve with experienced players and with good players and with young players as well."

Recently, Aston Villa have seen homegrown talents hit the mainstream consciousness with the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Carney Chukwumeka's remarkable development, and it seems that the Bodymoor Training Ground has steadily crafted another player destined for great things. Another such asset is Louie Barry.

Who is Louie Barry?

Barry turned heads from the start. You've maybe heard of the Sutton Coldfield native after he built up a reputation in youth football. After he won the Golden Boot as England U16 trumped the Val-de-Marne tournament, Barry dramatically switched West Brom's academy for Barcelona in 2019.

The forward's ten years at West Brom ended in coveted fashion, as Blaugrana representatives recognised Barry as "one of the best young players in English football". The striker's La Masia education only lasted a year but clubs were ready to snap up his signature on his return to home shores and in January 2020, he joined Aston Villa.

After steady progress in the ranks, and similarly to the aforementioned Ramsey, Barry popped onto the scene again in 2021. While Villa's side set to face Liverpool in the FA Cup Third Round had been pulverised by COVID-19, instead of forfeiting, the Villans opted to give the youth a go.

Well, despite a 4-1 defeat to the rampant Reds, the home side's second-string still pulled out a remarkable performance. Barry stole the limelight with a goal that made it 1-1 before Liverpool duly reacted.

Aston Villa's starting XI v Liverpool - 8th Jan 2021 Position Player GK Onodi RB Walker CB Revan CB Bridge LB Rowe RM Hayden CM Raikhy CM Dialla Sylla CM Bogarde LM Chrisene ST Barry

While his mark in the game had been void by first-team strength opposition, Barry's run in behind and consummate slot past Caiomhin Kelleher had reasserted his quality in the face of any previous doubters on his return to England.

What is Louie Barry's style of play?

The goal against Liverpool wasn't an odd occurrence. For Villa's Premier League 2 outfit that season, the 5 foot 9 youngster had notched a ridiculous 13 goals in 17 games.

It became clear that the striker possesses a brilliant pace and guile when in behind and at times he was mistaken for a winger despite being apt in that position.

After several mixed loans, Barry has shown that he can be used in tireless pressing systems as he has this boundless engine. That latter notion has played a part in current loan success at Dave Challinor's Stockport County in League Two.

A side ranked fifth in terms of data-based 'intensity' last term, Challinor's side have developed a formula that hints at beating last season's fourth-place finish - a spot they sit at now, just 11 games in.

Perhaps their missing piece was Villa's man, as now, employed up top with (the also-prolific) Isaac Olaofe in a 4-3-1-2; the 20-year-old has scored an emphatic seven goals in just 12 games. Part of a pacey, deadly duo that are highly complimentary of each other (as well as the system they play in) - it's no wonder that Barry has been compared to that of Jamie Vardy.

Speaking after that aforementioned FA Cup tie, Jurgen Klopp stated: "Little Jamie Vardy was a proper threat."

What might the future hold for Louie Barry?

Barry's development still has a way to go, when you reflect that he's just 20. However, with League Two seemingly already at his mercy, his ascent could rise up - similarly to another 20-year-old from around Birmingham.

Come to mention of it, both Jude Bellingham and Barry have stints in Spain on their resumes, and they've turned out for one of the two main Brum clubs. It's a tantalising prospect - will they collide on a dramatic collision course at the top? Or will they combine for England? I'm getting ahead of myself.

That said though, with the young man's progress so far - it's no doubt that playing in such a physical league will do him no end of good.

Perhaps the next step up would be a Championship loan. Or, going back to that Emery quote that kicked us off - and like Ramsey, a chance in the first team could come his way. Alas, it's a long old season.

It's definitely worth checking back on Barry at the end of the 46 games this term to see just how many goals he might score.