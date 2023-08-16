Aston Villa could lose Lucas Digne this summer, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed something that will see the Villans land a huge profit from any such move.

How old is Lucas Digne?

The Villans experienced a huge turnaround in fortunes last season, with Unai Emery replacing Steven Gerrard and guiding his side into the European places after a brilliant run of form.

While last Saturday's 5-1 defeat away to Newcastle United was a horrible way for Villa to start their Premier League campaign, there are still hopes that they will go up another gear in 2023/24. The signings of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby could all prove to be inspired, while Nicolo Zaniolo is also coming in from Galatasaray, in what is another exciting acquisition.

There is much focus on potential incomings at the moment, but players could also be heading out of the exit door before the end of the month, with Digne one of those who may move on to pastures new.

Now 30 years of age, the Frenchman has struggled to consistently make a positive impact at Villa Park since arriving from Everton in 2022, scoring twice and registering four assists in 48 appearances.

Will Lucas Digne leave Aston Villa?

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday morning, Romano provided an update on Villa's pursuit of Marcos Acuna, but also revealed their is Saudi interest in Digne:

"Aston Villa have genuine interest in Marcos Acuna. He's on the list as potential next target, no agreement on fee with Sevilla; player keen on PL experience

"Lucas Digne could leave as Saudi clubs & also two European clubs are keen on signing him. Zaniolo, arriving today."

There is no doubt that Digne has been an underwhelming signing for Villa, considering he has won 46 caps for France and been lauded as "fantastic" by Marco Silva during their time together at Everton, so getting a big chunk of cash from a Saudi suitor would be no bad thing.

The former Blues man certainly didn't impress in the aforementioned drubbing at Newcastle last weekend, losing possession 13 times and only completing three out of eight accurate crosses, and at 30, he could be a player who is on the wane at this point in his career.

Should Digne depart for Saudi in the near future, it is imperative that they replace him with a strong option, however, or Emery will be left with a lack of options at left-back. There was no recognised out-and-out alternative to him on the substitutes' bench at St James', so it looks like an area of the pitch that could end up being problematic if Alex Moreno cannot stay fit.

Should Digne end up staying put beyond the summer transfer window, it certainly wouldn't be a bad thing, but far more consistency is required from him moving forward. Moreno is the top option, but he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, so more depth could be further required as Villa look to impress across four different competitions this season.