Aston Villa will consider selling left-back Lucas Digne this summer, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Villa news on Digne?

Digne arrived at Bodymoor Heath last year from Premier League rivals Everton in a transfer worth up to £25m.

The 29-year-old was a regular straight away under former manager Steven Gerrard and made 16 top-flight appearances during the second half of the 2021/22 season, with journalist Ashley Preece labelling him as “fantastic” for a display against Burnley.

Digne has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season but has fallen out of favour under Unai Emery since the turn of the year, with January signing Alex Moreno becoming first-choice.

He has played just six minutes of action in the last four games with Villa winning all four and conceding just once, and it looks as if a move away could be on the cards.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared an update he’s heard from Villa Park regarding Digne in the last 48 hours.

He revealed that Emery is not a fan of the defender, which explains the move for Moreno, and that Digne himself is not happy at his current backup role in the Midlands. As a result, Villa will seriously consider parting ways with the Frenchman, providing they receive an acceptable offer.

Would Villa be right to sell Digne?

Emery has been given a hands-on role at Villa Park in all departments and is planning big changes, with Christian Purslow expecting a busy summer in the transfer window.

The Spaniard has transformed things on the pitch and has Villa pushing for European football already, so if he wants to move on Digne, then the club should fully back him.

New arrival Moreno has also made an instant impact and already ranks amongst Villa’s top performers this season, as per WhoScored.

He has already reregistered more assists than Digne in the Premier League and tops the Villa squad for key passes and dribbles made per 90. Moreno has outperformed Digne comfortably when it comes to overall match rating, so it seems as if Emery is already getting the best out of the new signing.

Digne is also the club’s top earner on more than £160,000 a week, and with him now seemingly viewed as second-choice in the Midlands, it could make sense to move him on and free up funds for summer signings, making this one to watch over the coming months.