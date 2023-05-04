Aston Villa have deployed chiefs to watch Real Betis forward Luiz Henrique ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Henrique to Aston Villa?

The Midlands outfit have Bertrand Traore out of contract next summer meaning that the upcoming window will present the final opportunity for them to cash in, and should that be the case, Unai Emery might have already identified his replacement in the form of the 22-year-old.

The Brazilian only arrived at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in July 2022 so his deal isn’t set to expire for another five years, but having impressed during his 39 appearances to date, has caught the eye of the Spanish boss.

The Daily Mail credited the Villa Park side with an initial interest in the winger at the start of the new year and claimed that the board were weighing up whether to submit an official offer, and whilst they decided against it at the time, they have already begun preparations to take a second bite of the cherry in the weeks and months ahead.

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have Henrique on their “radar” ahead of the 2023/24 season. NSWE and Emery have “sent their scouts” to assess their left-footed target and they are name-checked to be “one of the most interested” potential suitors. The £8.1k-per-week ace is expected to be on the move “sooner rather than later”, and his club are hoping to make a profit from his sale on the €7.5m (£6.6m) they initially paid for him last summer.

Should Aston Villa make an offer for Henrique?

Henrique has been dubbed a “game changer” since an early age by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and as an individual that already has experience playing in the Europa League which is where Aston Villa are aiming to end up, they should definitely consider testing the waters at the end of the season.

The Adidas-sponsored star has posted ten goal contributions (seven assists and three goals) during his debut season at Real Betis and has recorded a total of 42 shots since the start of the term which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef.

A versatile operator, Henrique additionally has the flexibility to play in an outstanding seven various positions, including anywhere across the frontline and even in the midfield, so this deal really is a no-brainer to complete should the opportunity present itself in the summer.