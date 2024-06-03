Aston Villa appear eager to consolidate on last season's impressive fourth-placed finish with NSWE giving Unai Emery the backing to continue to deliver success in the West Midlands.

Villans braced for new arrivals this summer

With Villa set to compete in the continent's premier competition for the first time in over four decades, the top priority for the Villans' higher ups is to bring in players with experience at the highest level. It has previously been reported that Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri is attracting interest from Villa with a figure of around £17million needed to secure the services of the Moroccan.

Another player rumoured to be moving to the West Midlands is Emile Smith-Rowe, who has been linked with a move to Villa Park after falling out of favour at the Emirates. The 23-year-old has struggled for minutes in recent seasons, but a move to the Midlands could be just what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Continuing the theme of picking up players surplus to requirements at top six sides, the Villans are also in talks to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer. A midfielder is top of Villa's wishlist with a replacement for Douglas Luiz likely neccessary with the Brazilian attracting interest from both the Premier League and on the continent.

With a midfielder high on Villa's list of priorities, it now appears that the Villans are targeting a player already pushing for a move away from his current club.

Villa monitoring the situation around Guendouzi

As first reported by Sport Witness, Italian outlets are claiming that Villa are lurking around Matteo Guendouzi's ongoing push to leave Lazio. The outlet states that the French midfielder has made his feelings around coach Igor Tudor clear with Guendouzi reportedly not interested in playing under the Croatian manager.

Despite attempts by Lazio sporting director Angelo Mariano Fabiani to smooth over the situation, it is evident that Guendouzi is eager to leave this summer, a situation Villa are eager to take advantage of. With Emery pushing to spend £25million to get the deal done, it may prove too much for Lazio to turn down.

The current Villa boss was the first to bring Guendouzi to England when the Frenchman signed for Arsenal back in 2018. The 25-year-old went on to make 82 appearances for the Gunners but fell out of favour at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta. Spells in Germany, France and Italy have followed in subsequent seasons but it now appears that a return to the Premier League is on the cards.

A reunion with Emery could be exactly what Guendouzi needs to get his career back on track. too The midfielder's best days at Arsenal came under the Spaniard so there is no reason why he cannot replicate this success at Emery's new side.

Squad depth will be essential if Villa are to continue their success next season and a player like Guendouzi could be essential in their campagin. Boasting experience in both the Premier League and Europe, the Frenchman would be vital to Emery's battle on multiple fronts next season.