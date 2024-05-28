Aston Villa could be set to take advantage of another club's misfortune this summer as they look to bolster their ranks with a raid of a heartbroken Leeds United, it has emerged.

Emery pens new deal as summer plans begin

After a historic Premier League season for the Villans in which they ensured their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 1980s, they have moved fast to reward Unai Emery for his achievements. The club announced that the Spaniard had penned a new five-year deal at Villa Park on Monday, warding off interest from clubs across Europe in the process.

"I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club", Emery explained.

“Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“All the football structure with Monchi and Damian and the owners, we share the same vision and same goals. There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

It comes just a month after a previous extension in his contract had been triggered, and now allows the club to turn their attentions to on the pitch additions. To that end, they have already taken advantage of one club's misfortune as they close in on signing Ross Barkley from Luton Town in the wake of his side being relegated on the final day of the season. Now, they could be set to repeat their trick.

Villa keeping tabs on Leeds star

That comes as Aston Villa lurk over a potential move for Leeds star Crysencio Summerville, who is almost certain to leave the club this summer following their failure to get promoted back to the Premier League.

£15,000 per week Summerville, who was named Championship player of the season for his efforts at Elland Road, has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs and is expected to make the step up ahead of the new campaign.

Initially valued at around £40m, that tag may drop as the summer wears on thanks to Leeds United's financial position. The Whites need to raise around £73.5m just to pay off outstanding transfer fees, and it has previously been claimed that Leeds will need to raise upwards of £100m this summer through player sales alone, something that Summerville's departure is certain to contribute to.

Summerville's impressive Championship season Appearances 43 Goals 19 Assists 9 Shots on target per 90 1.18

And the Birmingham Mail claim that Villa are "tracking" the Dutchman as they look to take advantage of any financial issues and potentially bag a bargain as they grapple with their own financial fair play concerns.

Able to offer Champions League football and potential regular first team action, Emery's side could well be a enticing option for Summerville, but should Leeds hold firm on their asking price then a deal may become difficult to complete.