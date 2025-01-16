Aston Villa have now made contact over the signing of an "impressive" Bundesliga star who is enjoying a fantastic season, according to a report.

Villa could be set for a busy January

There has been a lot of activity at Villa Park in the first two weeks of the January transfer window, with Unai Emery looking to strengthen his squad heading into the second half of the season.

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen recently became Emery's first January signing, and the manager has now expressed his happiness about getting a deal done, saying: “We are excited how he can help us and these players. Hopefully we can get his best.”

In terms of outgoings, Jaden Philogene has now completed a permanent move to fellow Premier League side Ipswich Town for a fee of around £20m, which could provide the Villans with important funds to do more transfer business this month.

Foot Mercato has now provided an update on a player Villa are targeting, reporting they have asked for information about Mainz's Anthony Caci, but there is set to be stiff competition for his signature. The former Strasbourg man's passing ability has particularly caught the eye, and now a whole host of top clubs from across Europe are queuing up for his signature.

Caci is also attracting interest from the likes of Fulham, Valencia, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund, having been impressed by his performances this season, but Mainz are in a strong negotiating position, given that he is contracted until 2027.

However, if the Bundesliga side receive a big offer, they would be willing to consider a sale, indicating that a deal could be there to be done if Villa formalise their interest with an official bid.

Aston Villa's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (a) January 18th West Ham United (h) January 26th Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) February 1st Ipswich Town (h) February 15th Chelsea (h) February 22nd

Caci could be a versatile option for Emery

The report details that the 27-year-old has predominantly played at right-back this season, and he has clearly put in some quality performances, having been nominated for the Bundesliga Player of the Month award back in November.

The Frenchman has amassed four assists in 17 league outings, while also filling in at centre-back, as he has done many times throughout his career, showcasing his versatility by also getting regular minutes at left-back and on the flanks.

Mainz's Anthony Caci in action with Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson

As such, the "impressive" Mainz star could be capable of pushing Matty Cash for a starting spot at right-back, but he would also be able to deputise in different positions, which could make him very useful, given that Villa set for a busy second half of the season.

The Villans are yet to make a formal offer for Caci, but it is promising news they have now made contact over a deal, positioning themselves to potentially make a move during the final two weeks of the January transfer window.