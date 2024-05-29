Aston Villa have made contact about signing another new player this summer, with the club’s transfer rumours going into overdrive.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

NSWE and Monchi appear to be willing to act this summer, looking to bolster Unai Emery’s squad ahead of the 2024/25 season when Champions League football will return to Villa Park.

A plethora of players have been linked with moves to the Midlands, with some transfers seemingly closer than others. For example, former loanee Ross Barkley appears to be close to signing for Villa on a permanent basis from Luton Town following an impressive Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, a summer raid on La Liga could be on the cards. Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso appears to be on course to join for free, with talks also held for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo who is loved by Emery and Monchi. An offer in the region of £12.8m has also been submitted for Sevilla left-back and long-term target Marcos Acuna.

Elsewhere, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is being looked at having worked with Emery at Paris Saint-Germain, with the Frenchman potentially out of contract in the coming weeks. Additions in attack with young Ghanian striker Aziz Musibau from Dreams FC have also been mooted, with the teenager already compared to Didier Drogba.

Now, another name has emerged on the Villa radar, with the club’s first move to sign him already made.

Aston Villa make enquiry for £17m defender

According to The Mirror, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Gent left-back Archie Brown alongside top-flight rivals Crystal Palace. Both Villa and Palace have been in contact over a deal, with Brown also linked with Chelsea, Everton, West Ham and Lyon. The report states that Gent would want around £17m for Brown’s services.

The 22-year-old, who came through the academy with Derby County, has gained senior experience playing in Switzerland with Lausanne and now in Belgium with Gent.

Speaking recently, Brown was asked if we could soon see him return to England in the Premier League, where he laid out his aspirations to play in the Champions League.

"Not to sound generic, but I just want to be the version of myself as I can - if I can continue to be a student of the game, respect the game and try to reach the highest level I can possible, we'll see where that takes me.

"It might take me back to England and the Premier League, but it may take me somewhere in Europe. My aspiration is to play at the highest level possible, to play in the Champions League and compete for league titles. I know I have the ability, I know what's going on inside my mind - I just need to keep respecting the game and see where takes me."

As we all know, Villa can offer Champions League football right now, so that could help them in their apparent pursuit of the left-back, making this one to watch.