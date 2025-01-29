Looking to end the transfer window as they started it, Aston Villa have reportedly made contact to sign an exciting attacking target who Unai Emery personally wants the Villans to sign.

Aston Villa transfer news

Much of the focus towards the end of the January transfer window has unsurprisingly been on finding a central defender following the departure of Diego Carlos and recent injury to Tyrone Mings, with Axel Disasi the biggest name mentioned as of late. Reports have even gone as far as to suggest that the out-of-favour Chelsea man has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa ahead of a potential move before next week's deadline.

The Frenchman would instantly solve Emery's centre-back problem in pursuit of securing back-to-back Champions League qualification in what would be a sensational achievement. With time ticking away in the January transfer window, however, it remains to be seen whether those in the Midlands will get their deal over the line.

It looks as though Chelsea and Aston Villa will be holding more than just one discussion before the deadline too, with another struggling Blue now potentially heading to the Midlands.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have now made contact with Joao Felix who Emery personally wants his side to sign this month. Queing up to sign the forward alongside four other clubs, Villa will be hoping to win the last-minute race for his signature.

In a system which has seen the likes of Morgan Rogers thrive, Felix could finally discover the peak of his powers courtesy of a move to Villa Park this month.

"Smart" Felix needs Aston Villa move

After completing a permanent move to a busy Chelsea squad in the summer, Felix has quickly found himself on the fringes of Enzo Maresca's strongest side and now desperately needs an exit in pursuit of regular game time. And that's where Villa could come in.

With Emiliano Buendia set to join Bayer Leverkusen too, the Villans could certainly do with the added creativity that the Portugal international would provide, especially if he managed to finally discover his best form at still just 25 years old.

Despite his Chelsea struggles, both on loan last season and on a permanent basis in the current campaign, Felix earned the praise of teammate Benoit Badiashile back in November.

The Chelsea defender told reporters when asked about Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk as relayed by the club's official website: "Joao is a top player. He is a smart player as well and a good person like Misha. And like Misha, we will try to help him to do his best."

Despite that praise, it looks as though the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid man is destined for the exit door and potentially Villa Park before the end of the transfer window.