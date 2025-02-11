Aston Villa have made contact with a European side ahead of a potential move for two of their young stars, according to a new report.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have just come off the back of what was a very busy January transfer window, as they brought in five new players and saw eight players leave Villa Park. The most noticeable departure was Jhon Duran, who joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but Villa will hope the arrival of Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, can help fill the void at the top end of the pitch.