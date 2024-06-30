In a frantic start to the summer transfer window, Aston Villa have now reportedly made their first move to sign a future star for Unai Emery having just confirmed the arrival of Ian Maatsen.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans were among the clubs who needed to sell players before the end of June to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. As a result, academy prospects Tim Iroegbunam and Omari Kellyman completed moves away to Everton and Chelsea respectively, whilst Emery's squad is set to suffer its biggest blow yet through the pending exit of Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

However, their focus on sales has not stopped Aston Villa from welcoming incomings, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea included in the reported Luiz deal and the arrival of Maatsen officially announced in a deal reportedly worth £35m.

Continuing their frantic start to the summer, those in the Midlands have wasted no time admiring their new arrival. Instead, reports suggest that they've turned their attention towards another fresh face before the start of next season.

According to Abdel Hamad (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have now made a €5m (£4m) offer to sign Mathis Lambourde from Rennes this summer. The 18-year-old reportedly attracted interest from the Villans at the end of last month and is now at the centre of a first offer in a swift development. Given his potential and current talent, it remains to be seen whether Rennes accept such an offer, but there's no doubt that Lambourde would be an ideal arrival at Villa Park.

Setting their sights on the future, Villa would be wise to invest in a player considered to be one of Rennes' best young prospects.

"Fantastic" Lambourde is one for the future

Still just 18 years old, Lambourde is certainly one for the future and is unlikely to be in Emery's immediate plans if he completes a move to Villa Park this summer.

That said, the young forward, who can also play on either wing, may well follow the same path as the likes of Jacob Ramsey and even Jack Grealish in years to come with patience. If the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is anything to go by, where they dubbed the forward a "fantastic prospect", he's certainly capable of following in such footsteps.

Scoring four goals for Rennes' youth side last season whilst also featuring for the first team, Lambourde could make his biggest career step yet this summer in a move that would see him work alongside one of the best forwards that the Premier League has to offer in Ollie Watkins. Perhaps a future partner for the England international, the teenager would only improve under his tutelage.