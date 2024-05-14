Aston Villa's trundling finish to the finish line of a fantastic campaign saw fresh life when John Duran salvaged a Premier League point against Liverpool in one late fell swoop.

Well, technically, it was two. The Colombian is earning quite the reputation as Unai Emery's conjurer of chaos and this was demonstrated when his off-the-bench brace ensured that Tottenham Hotspur must secure victory in both of their final games to pip Villa to a top-four spot.

Should this eventuality occur, even then Ange Postecoglou's side will be reliant on Villa failing win against Crystal Palace and a sizeable swing in goal difference. In short: Aston Villa are in a commanding position heading into Sunday's fixture at Selhurst Park.

Villa's ability to return from a forlorn position bears testament to the work that Emery has done in the Midlands, but it wouldn't have been possible without the workhorse that is John McGinn.

John McGinn's performance vs Liverpool

McGinn has been one of Emery's most important players this season, with The Athletic's Gregg Evans even remarking that he "cannot be replaced", so distinctive is his quality and presence of character.

Against Liverpool, he was handed an 8/10 match rating by Birmingham Live's John Townley after a tireless display, with the reporter writing: 'McGinn had nothing left in the tank come full-time. He covered every blade of grass on the night.'

As per Sofascore, the 29-year-old completed the full 90 minutes, taking 54 touches, completing 90% of his passes, making two key passes, winning a whopping eight duels and succeeding with four of his five attempted dribbles. He truly is irreplaceable.

The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell even noted that he was "like a man possessed" charged at Liverpool's backline, rallied against the late two-goal deficit and galvanised his team into action.

Duran might have been the goalscoring show-stealer but McGinn was the architect of the success, producing heroics that have been on display so often this season, propelling Aston Villa to a new level entirely - a level that was only a drifting dream before Emery arrived and rewrote the script.

His effort against Liverpool was simply a reflection of the work he has put in throughout the campaign, and if the Lions do secure a spot among Europe's elite next season, he will unquestionably be one of the most integral and influential members to have contributed.

John McGinn's season in numbers

McGinn has been a key figure at Villa Park this season, playing in 52 fixtures in all competitions, scoring nine goals and supplying seven assists for his teammates.

But his goal contributions are not the true measure of his success, and his quality. As per FBref, McGinn ranks among the top 10% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, emphasising his thoroughbred power and tenacity.

Aston Villa: Most Minutes 23/24 # Player Minutes 1. Ezri Konsa 4,282 2. Douglas Luiz 4,262 3. OIlie Watkins 4,253 4. John McGinn 4,226 5. Emiliano Martinez 4,170 Stats via Transfermarkt

But he's much more, a complete and commanding figure, so important within the system. He is the fourth-most used player at Aston Villa this season but none of his peers can match his indefatigable running, his unwavering drive toward a goal.

He's created ten big chances in the Premier League this season. He's averaged 1.3 key passes, 1.6 dribbles, 1.7 tackles and 4.7 ball recoveries per game. He wins more duels per game (5.5) than Douglas Luiz (4.3), and his seasonal heat map is a thing to behold - every blade indeed.

McGinn is quite the player, and his performances for his high-flying side have cemented his legacy among the modern greats of his incredible football club.