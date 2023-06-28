Aston Villa could “go in” for Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone this summer, as Unai Emery bids to bolster his midfield.

Both Emery and Monchi will hope to take Villa to further heights next season, making this transfer window a crucial one for potential progression.

Villa have been linked to the 22-year-old previously in this window, with a fresh update regarding their stance given this week.

Journalist Dean Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands club could “go in and make an offer” for the French midfielder, who is currently valued at £35m by Borussia.

Earlier this month, a report from the Daily Mail revealed Villa’s interest in the rising talent, with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT:

“There's been a lot of umming and ahhing over targets like Manu Kone, and I feel like at some point Villa are just going to go in there and start making offers for these players to really give them something to think about and see if those other clubs react."

What could Manu Kone offer to Aston Villa?

Emery has unlocked the talents of Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara in midfield, possessing two masters of the engine room at Villa who complement each other perfectly.

The Spaniard could take his midfield to the next level by signing Kone, who could be the missing ingredient to unearthing a monstrous trio to contest with opposing midfield combinations in the Premier League.

Dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Frenchman has similar and opposing strengths and weaknesses to the Brazilian and fellow Frenchman at Villa Park, suggesting that they could work efficiently as a trio.

When comparing the three dominating players via FBref based on their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, it’s clear to see their individual strengths and how they could complement one another.

Kamara tops the charts in terms of average number of tackles per 90, with 2.94 to Luiz’s 2.24 and Kone’s 2.55, as well as claiming the top spot for most blocks on average with 1.92 per 90.

Praised as “intelligent” by journalist Zach Lowy, Villa’s Brazilian was their highest-rated performer last season as per Sofascore, and could shine in terms of his reading of the game, scoring highest in terms of interceptions.

The 25-year-old warrior averaged 1.23 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League this term, tipping the Villa target who scored narrowly behind in the Bundesliga making 1.10 per 90, and Kamara who averaged 0.96.

Emery could add a creative spark to his defensive duo in Kone, who prevailed as the best progressive player out of the three last term, as well as averaging the highest pass completion rate with 86.2% per 90.

The Colombes-born midfielder recorded an average of 5.73 progressive passes and 2.04 progressive carries per 90, dominating the Villa duo in this area with Luiz averaging 4.55 passes and 1.48 carries, and Kamara just 0.81 carries and 4.25 progressive passes, as per FBref.

Indeed, this paints the picture that Villa would have every based covered should the big-money signing arrive. A player on the watch list of both Liverpool and Wolves as well as Villa, this would be a big statement of intent from Monchi and Co.