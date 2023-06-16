Aston Villa are expected to have a busy summer, with Sevilla sporting director Monchi set to join Unai Emery in the business room.

The Villans have been linked with a host of talent following the end of the Premier League season, as the transfer window officially opened on Wednesday.

News emerging this week linked a Bundesliga star with a move to Villa Park in a talent that could significantly improve Emery’s blossoming side.

What’s the latest on Manu Kone to Aston Villa?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have ‘registered an interest’ in Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone.

The midfielder has been linked to Liverpool as well as Wolves from the Premier League, with his value reported to be in the region of £35m.

Having joined Monchengladbach in 2021, the Frenchman is contracted to the club until 2025, while his side have the option to extend by an additional year.

What could Manu Kone offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as being a “one-man army” in midfield by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old has had an impressive individual season in the Bundesliga.

In 30 league appearances, Kone maintained a 54% success rate for total duels, averaging a monstrous 7.4 won per game, via Sofascore.

The young talent could be a revelation in Emery’s midfield in an area that has been transformed by the Spaniard at Villa Park, particularly through the form of Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian maintained an average Sofascore match rating of 7.10 this past season, cementing himself as the controller in the engine room and ranking as the club’s best individual performer.

With the Bundesliga ace rumoured to be wanted at Villa Park, Emery could unleash a duo in deep midfield that could dominate the Premier League with their innate defensive ability in a critical area.

Kone averaged 2.5 tackles per game with Luiz averaging 2.0 in the English top tier, communicating the dominance the pair share when playing in midfield.

Slightly contrasting strengths suggest that the pair could complement each other perfectly in a partnership, with the Frenchman more skilled in progressive play, as conveyed through his average of 5.73 progressive passes per 90 to the Villa star’s 4.55 (via FBref).

Another dominating factor that the 22-year-old could bless Emery with at Villa Park is his dribbling ability, having been lauded as “magnificent” and “press-resistant” by U23 scout Antonio Mango for his talents on the ball.

Such praise is supported by the Colombes-born gem averaging 1.97 successful take-ons per 90 - numbers that rank him in the top 4% of midfielders in Europe in this area, making him an asset to have in defensive midfield.

The Borussia whiz has been linked to Liverpool ahead of the opening of the transfer window, though considering the pull factor the partnership of Emery and Monchi could bring to Villa, the future of Kone is one to track closely.