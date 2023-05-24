Aston Villa have been in contact with the representatives of West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini over a possible move.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Lanzini?

It looks set to be a busy summer at Villa Park ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season in charge, with NSWE ready to go on a “huge” spending spree.

However, not all of their possible signings may come at a cost, with Villa looking to guarantee European football next season on the final day against Brighton this weekend.

Lanzini appears to be a player of interest in the Midlands, with his contract set to expire in the summer. The Argentine has been with the Hammers since 2015 and scored against Leeds United on Sunday, but an exit appears to be a possibility with David Moyes hailing the playmaker on the weekend.

Sport Witness relayed an update from ESPN in the last 48 hours regarding Villa and Lanzini. They claim that Villa officials are one of two clubs to have initiated contact with Lanzini’s representatives. Serie A champions Napoli are also named with an interest.

Who is Manuel Lanzini?

Lanzini is now 30 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play in a deeper role or from the left.

The Nike-sponsored midfielder has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, taking his Hammers tally to 225. He has scored 32 times for West Ham, with one goal against Crystal Palace last year resulting in Declan Rice hailing Lanzini as a “special player”.

“It was a great goal. He touched it on his right and brought it back on his left and it was a great finish.

“Manu is a special, special player and probably nobody else in the team would have been able to manoeuvre the ball that quick. For him to get another two goals, I’m delighted for him.”

Should Lanzini move to the Midlands, he would bring plenty of versatility and Premier League experience to Emery’s side. An out-and-out attacking midfielder is something Villa don’t have at this moment in time, with Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia down as wingers as per Transfermarkt, and should Villa qualify for Europe, signing someone like Lanzini could prove to be a wise move.

It looks as if the club are already working on a cut-price transfer following this update, so a move may well be one to monitor over the coming weeks alongside some possible big-money additions.