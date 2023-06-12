Unai Emery kickstarted Aston Villa's summer transfer business over the weekend with a swoop for Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

The Belgian will officially join the group at the start of next month, upon the expiry of his contract at Leicester City, to bolster the club's options in the middle of the park.

He could be joined by Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is also set to be a free agent at the end of June. talkSPORT have claimed that Villa have held talks with the former England international over a possible move to be their second addition.

The Villans are also reportedly eyeing up West Ham United ace Manuel Lanzini, who is another Premier League player who is on the verge of being available on a free transfer.

How did Manuel Lanzini perform this season?

The Argentine attacking midfielder only played 19 times in the Premier League and the Europa Conference League combined but produced impressive progressing passing numbers that suggest he could be a bargain signing for Villa.

Over the last 365 days, Lanzini ranks in the top 12% or higher of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Competitions for shot-creating actions, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

This means that the West Ham ace has been one of the best midfielders in that group of players at moving his team up the pitch and opening up space to either create a chance or allow one of his teammates to provide the creativity.

The Hammers wizard, who was once hailed as "magical" by West Ham Fan TV co-founder Nicky Hawkins, excels at breaking lines and dribbling past the opposition to make things happen in the final third, suggesting that Lanzini could be an excellent option for Villa when they are trying to break down a low block.

Emery could call upon the 30-year-old in tight matches where his side will need to find ways of progressing the ball up the pitch quickly and effectively, which the Argentine gem is seemingly superb at doing.

Lanzini, who has scored 27 goals in 179 Premier League appearances, is a proven top-flight performer in England and could be a shrewd addition to Villa's squad as they would be getting someone who can hit the ground running and instantly perform.

This is also the case with Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has featured in 235 games in the division throughout his career, and Tielemans, who played 151 times in the league during his time with the Foxes.

Such a dynamic and fluid midfield trio would no doubt boost Emery's ranks next term and to get three hugely experienced Premier League players for £0 would be remarkable business.

Indeed, this has the potential to be a masterclass from Emery if he can get these three deals over the line and, hopefully, the Spaniard will be able to do just that in the coming weeks.