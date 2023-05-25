Aston Villa are reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window, with the club already linked to a host of talent.

As the 2022/23 Premier League campaign draws to a close, Villa will have a broader expectation of the market, with European football in their grasp for next season.

Since the arrival of Unai Emery, Villa Park has played host to some incredible performances, contrasting to those seen at the end of Steven Gerrard's tenure.

With the Spaniard at the helm, the club is back where they belong and are expected to have a significant pull this summer, with the four-time Europa League winners’ success accountable for the rise of many stars in the continent.

A reported £150m kitty will be handed to Emery this summer to make improvements, however, the latest player linked to the club would not dent the budget.

What’s the latest on Manuel Lanzini to Aston Villa?

According to ESPN - as relayed by Sport Witness - West Ham United ace Manuel Lanzini could make the switch to Villa.

The 30-year-old, who will be a free agent this summer, has gained interest from Serie A champions Napoli, as well as the Midlands club.

The two sides are reported to have ‘initiated contact’ with the players’ representatives, with Lanzini’s knowledge of the Premier League reportedly playing a factor in Emery’s interest.

What could Manuel Lanzini bring to Aston Villa?

With 178 Premier League appearances under his belt, the Argentine playmaker has been a loyal servant to West Ham, and vice versa, with the player suffering a string of injuries during his eight-year stay in east London.

Hailed as “the jewel” at his club, as told by teammate Michail Antonio via Football Daily, the 30-year-old has still contributed to 47 league goals in claret and blue, coming through 20 assists and scoring 27 himself - as per Transfermarkt.

While players have passed him in Moyes’ current set-up, leaving him with just nine appearances and two starts in the league this season.

The Ituzaingo-born ace is far from nearing the end of his career however, popping up with moments of greatness, lauded by journalist Dan Woffenden as having “excellent technical qualities."

For Villa, the experienced star could be a positive signing for Emery’s plans, giving the squad extended depth with quality in a player that could push for a starting spot.

Branded as “inconsistent” by members of the media, Emiliano Buendia’s brilliance cannot be argued, however, the 26-year-old may flourish by having some competition for his position in the form of Lanzini.

Despite his age and lack of game time, he could challenge his fellow Argentine in attacking midfield with the "special" player, as praised by Declan Rice, actually bettering the Villa man in critical attributes linked with the position.

As per FBref, the £69k-per-week Irons midfielder maintains a pass completion percentage of 89.3% per 90, with Buendia averaging just 77.0%.

A similar pattern is evident in their threat going forward when dispatching the ball, with the West Ham ace averaging a huge 7.99 progressive passes to the 26-year-old’s 5.12 per 90.

It’s clear that Emery wishes to add depth to his squad, as relayed by The Athletic, and with European competition a possibility, adding experience and quality is essential.

Available as a free agent this summer, it could be a clever signing for the Villans to pull off, to see Lanzini in their cloth of claret and blue.