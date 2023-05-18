Aston Villa are reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window in what will be Unai Emery’s first in charge of the club.

The Spaniard made two signings in the January window with Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran joining, however, the summer break will allow the 51-year-old to put his stamp on the squad after an impressive first term.

When Emery took charge from Steven Gerrard in October, the Midlands side were in 15th and in poor form with little direction.

With two games remaining, the Villans could still clinch European football next campaign, with a top-six Premier League finish in their sights after beating Tottenham last week.

A host of top talents have been linked to a move to Villa Park this summer, with the club reportedly leading the pack for a highly-rated European star.

What’s the latest on Manuel Ugarte to Aston Villa?

Sporting CP star Manuel Ugarte has been linked to a number of clubs this summer, most notably Liverpool in the Premier League.

Despite interest from the Reds, it’s been reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola - as per Sports Witness - that Aston Villa have now edged above others to lead the race for the midfielder and have become 'serious candidates' to land his signature.

The report suggests Villa Park is the “most likely destination” for the 22-year-old this summer with exploratory contacts having been made for the player who boasts a release clause of €60m (£52m).

What could Manuel Ugarte bring to Aston Villa?

Lauded as a “destroyer” in midfield by U23 scout and journalist Antonio Mango, the young Uruguayan has been a shining light among Europe’s elite this season.

As per FBref, the midfielder averages a monumental 4.54 tackles and 2.23 inceptions per 90, all while maintaining a pass completion rate of 91.6%.

The Premier League has seen some gargantuan talent in the engine room over the years, with not many as impressive as N’Golo Kante in his first season for Chelsea, which saw the Frenchman deliver the Premier League title.

Described as a “modern-day phenomenon” by Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail, Kante was the perfect midfielder and epitomised Antonio Conte’s league-winning side of 2016/17.

The Frenchman dominated the midfield in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, a feat that inspired many in his position.

Kante, who was 26 at the time, averaged a whopping 3.6 tackles and 2.3 interceptions per game, numbers comparable to Ugarte this season - as per WhoScored.

The 22-year-old could be Emery’s own Kante should he feature in claret and blue, as a player that excels in midfield at a level that almost replicates that of the adored Frenchman in England’s top division.

At such a young age, the Uruguayan could thrive in Emery’s system just as Douglas Luiz has, in a move that could have a similar influence to Kante in his first season at Chelsea. A league title may not be delivered, but European football could be.