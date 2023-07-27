Aston Villa are in ongoing negotiations regarding a summer deal to sign Levante defender Marc Pubill, according to fresh reports.

Who is Marc Pubill?

Pubill is naturally a right-back who has plied his trade with Javier Calleja’s side for the past three years since initially joining the U19s on a free transfer from Club Gimnastic Manresa back in 2020, before getting promoted to the first team last summer where he’s made 42 appearances to date.

The Spaniard’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2026, but having majorly impressed after making the step-up to the highest level in La Liga, NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery appear to have been alerted to his hugely promising potential.

The Midlands outfit recently released Ashley Young as a free agent upon the expiration of his deal which has seen him join Premier League rivals Everton, so the board will have to enter the market to find a replacement for the veteran, and the 20-year-old is the candidate seemingly being discussed.

Are Aston Villa signing Pubill?

According to Deportes COPE Valencia (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are “in talks” with Levante regarding a summer swoop to sign Pubill. Tuesday’s report states that the coming hours will be “decisive” to “transfer a formal offer”, though it’s currently unclear as to whether an official bid is being prepared.

Sevilla are also believed to be “interested” in the defender who is set to cost approximately €6m (£5m), a fee which is “unlikely to be an issue” for chiefs to cash out. Emery’s side have previously completed business with their target’s club having sent Wesley Moraes there on loan last season, so it’s possible that this could hand them a small advantage when trying to wrap up a deal.

How good is Marc Pubill?

Aston Villa have to be mindful that Pubill is only 20 years of age and hasn’t got that much senior experience under his belt, therefore he’d surely be a signing for the long-term future of the club, but nonetheless the right-back has got so much to offer and there's no doubt that should he join, he would thrive under Emery.

Theyoungster recorded a total of 37 La Liga crosses last season - more than one per game - highlighting his desire to get the ball to his offensive players and push his team higher up the pitch, not to mention that he also won 26 tackles so he isn’t afraid to get stuck in and challenge his opponent.

Furthermore, Levante’s 6 foot 3 titan netted two goals and provided one assist across all competitions during the previous campaign so he’s more than capable of getting on the scoresheet himself and creating chances for his peers when driving forward down the flank.

Pubill has also previously operated slightly higher up on the right side of the midfield and even at centre-back outside of his natural position, so he offers versatility, making him a great option for the manager to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur.