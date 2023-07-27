Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Levante full-back Marc Pubill, as Unai Emery and Monchi venture into the Spanish market once more.

The duo have already secured defensive reinforcements in Spaniard Pau Torres from Villareal, with news speculating that another dip could be made from Europe.

Could Aston Villa sign Marc Pubill?

As reported by Deportes COPE Valencia, the Midlands outfit are ‘in talks’ with the Spanish second-tier club over the transfer of Pubill.

The report claimed that time could be ‘decisive’ to making a formal offer for the 20-year-old full-back, who is contracted to Levante until 2026.

Valued by his club around €5m (£4m) by reports in Spain, the Villans could face competition for the rising star, with UD Almeria also showing interest.

How good is Marc Pubill?

Signing for Levante back in 2020, the young defender had trust placed in him almost immediately, impressing in the U19 side to earn a promotion to the first team in the summer of 2021.

During the 2021/22 LaLiga campaign, the Spaniard made 11 appearances in the Spanish top-flight, winning 54% of his total duels with an average of 2.6 won per game, via Sofascore.

While the youngster was integrated into a side on the fence between the first and second division, Levante’s relegation in 2022 gave the youngster the chance to earn consistent game time.

Once hailed as a “top right-back”, journalist and LaLiga scout Mario Jimenez dubbed the 20-year-old as one of the “most promising footballers in the world” at full-back.

Such praise indicates that Monchi could pull off a masterclass for the future in obtaining the young defender, who has shown glimpses of just how pivotal he could be at Villa Park in years to come.

The Terrassa-born marvel could be the ideal heir to current right-back Matty Cash, who made 26 appearances in the Premier League for the Villans last season.

The Poland international was influential in the back line for Emery’s side, averaging a dominating 2.72 tackles and 1.29 interceptions per 90 last term, via FBref.

Despite asserting himself on proceedings when involved in the game, the 25-year-old struggled with injury towards the latter stages of the season, seeing his place covered by Ashley Young.

The introduction of the youthful spark of Pubill could raise the performance of the former Nottingham Forest gem, with the 20-year-old having the ability to compete with the Pole for a spot in the first team.

During that 2021/22 LaLiga campaign, the youngster averaged a similar rate of tackles to Cash, averaging 2.11 per 90 for Levante, highlighting the calibre that he can operate at.

Another area that could make the potential suitor to succeed the Villa defender is his presence in the back line, standing at 6 foot 2 and possessing an innate aerial strength, winning 75% of his aerial duels last season.

For Emery, adding depth to his squad is essential this summer, as the Villans prepare to embark on a European adventure in the UEFA Europa Conference League, bringing more fixtures to the side’s already bustling 2023/24 schedule.

Monchi could secure the signing of a promising young talent, in a player that has the potential to one day usurp Cash at Villa Park.