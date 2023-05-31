Aston Villa are in talks with the agent of the Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio over a potential summer transfer to the Premier League.

How much does Asensio earn?

It was a season to cherish for Villa with the arrival of Unai Emery seeing their fortunes change dramatically as their relegation fears turned into European ecstasy.

Although Villa have finished in the European spots, they still need to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

However, on the back of their showings this season, there will be a lot of confidence oozing out of this current Villa side.

But with potential European football to consider, the Spanish manager may be hoping to add further quality and strength in depth over the coming months.

And it seems they are already looking to address the extra quality with the links to the likes of Asensio who is expected to depart Real Madrid this summer.

Indeed, the £163k-per-week star is believed to be subject of interest from the Premier League side who have held talks with Jorge Mendes ahead of the summer window.

And speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the Italian journalist has shone some light on the latest surrounding the Spaniard's future:

"His agent, Jorge Mendes is speaking to Aston Villa to Paris Saint-Germain, where Luis Campos was already informed of the situation of Asensio last summer then in January, he's always been around this Asensio situation and Italian clubs. But Aston Villa and PSG looks like they are really determined to sign Marco Asensio."

How old is Asensio?

The 27-year-old is expected to become a free agent over the coming weeks which will allow him to depart the Bernabeu as a free agent.

And whilst he still has plenty of years left in the tank, he would arrive at Villa Park with plenty of experience playing at the ver top level.

Indeed, the Spaniard has played a whopping 285 times for Madrid across all competitions and 59 of those games have come in Europe's elite competition.

However, this could potentially raise some concern as to whether Villa may prove the most desirable option for Asensio over the coming weeks/months with Paris Saint-Germain said to be showing an interest.

The Ligue 1 champions would be able to offer Asensio the ability to showcase his talent in the elite European competition, whereas, Villa still need to qualify for Europe's third-tier competition.

But one thing which may work in their favour is having Emery in the dugout as their manager with the Spaniard potentially proving a real plus point in Villa's approach.

The 51-year-old was hailed by Gary Neville earlier in the season with the Sky Sports man suggesting the Spaniard was viewed as a "god" back in his homeland.

If this is the case, could this make Villa a real option for Asensio this summer?