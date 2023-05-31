Aston Villa have presented an offer to Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Asensio?

Villa are now preparing for Unai Emery’s first full season in charge after the manager sealed an incredible turnaround after arriving back in November.

A win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season guaranteed there will be Europa Conference League football at Villa Park in 2023/24, and additions are now seemingly on the club’s agenda.

NSWE are prepared to back Emery with a “huge” spending spree, but one player who may not command a fee and has been linked with a move to the Midlands is Asensio.

Villa were preparing an offer for the attacker, who is on course to become a free agent this summer, and it looks as if that has now been tabled.

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a big update regarding Villa and Asensio.

The transfer expert said that those in the Midlands have “submitted an opening bid” for the Spaniard, who is also of interest to Paris Saint-Germain and sides in Italy. He added that Villa are currently pushing to get an answer as soon as possible from the player.

“Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid to Marco Asensio last week — as negotiations have been ongoing for days.

“No final decision yet, still waiting on the player as PSG have also approached Asensio, Italian clubs too. Villa, pushing to get an answer asap.”

Who is Marco Asensio?

Asensio is a left-footed winger who can play on either side or as an attacking midfielder. The Spain international has won 17 major honours with Madrid and was once valued at €90m by Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old, described as "sensational" in the media, has made 285 appearances for Madrid, scoring 61 goals and registering 32 assists in total. Should e sin for Villa, it seems as if he would add plenty of experience to Emery’s side, while also offering the manager with a versatile option in the final third.

Asensio reportedly picks up £118,000-a-week at the Bernabeu, though, so you’d expect that Villa may have to match that, or even surpass that figure in order to secure his services. It would be interesting to know what Villa have offered the attacker, and by the looks of it, a move for Asensio will be one to follow closely over the coming weeks.