Aston Villa are on the path to exciting things under the guidance of Unai Emery.

The Spaniard, who arrived in the Midlands in November, has taken Villa from relegation candidates to European hopefuls in just under half a year.

With just three games remaining for the Villans, Emery will be looking towards the summer transfer window, where he will get the chance to put his plans for the squad into practice, with a number of players already linked with moves to Villa Park.

Having managed in Spain for the majority of his career, the 51-year-old has been linked with many of his former players, including Pau Torres whom he left at Villareal to come to the Midlands.

News reported this week has revealed that another Spanish star is rumoured to be on the shortlist of talent wanted by Villa, as a Real Madrid forward has emerged as a potential candidate.

What’s the latest on Marco Asensio to Aston Villa?

As reported by The Athletic, 27-year-old Marco Asensio is a player that could end up in claret and blue by the end of the summer.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the Bernabeu at the end of the season, and should a deal not be agreed between player and club, he will leave as a free agent to a new destination.

Villa are one of the clubs monitoring his situation, with Emery reportedly seeing the forward as a player that could “significantly improve the team”, as he looks to bolster all areas of the squad.

It's also thought that the incoming Mateu Alemany has endorsed a move.

What could Marco Asensio bring to Aston Villa?

Likened to Lionel Messi by former Real Madrid star Jorge Valdano when speaking to Onda Cero radio, Asensio is a forward many clubs would desire to have in their arsenal.

Despite not being a frequent starter, due to the emergence of Rodrygo, the Spaniard has contributed to 14 goals in just 27 appearances in La Liga - eight goals and six assists - as well netting three in the Champions League - as per FBref.

The "magical" forward - as per Casemiro - ranks highest in Europe’s top five leagues for most non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, averaging 0.61, showing his attacking threat when called upon this campaign.

The potential introduction of the £164k-per-week wide-forward could bolster the progression of Jacob Ramsey, who has been a revelation for Villa under Emery and could provide healthy competition for a player that’s experienced some of the highest highs in European football.

Inspirational upgrades can prove to be vital in football when young players make the rise to the first team, should the three-time Champions League winner arrive at Villa Park, Ramsey could see Rodrygo’s rise to stardom at Madrid as a catalyst to boost his performance and give Emery a headache for selection.

The young Englishman, who has four goals and six assists this season, could even learn a thing or two from Asensio, with the Spaniard's creative marvel and experience potentially set to prove game-changing for Ramsey who will no doubt lean on him for advice.

Speaking at the UEFA Player of the Year awards ceremony in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo tipped Asensio to one day become his successor in the Ballon d’Or, and thus, the idea of him joining Emery in the Premier League in an exciting prospect for Villa.

Only time will tell if the Spaniard will make the move from Madrid to the Midlands this summer, with contract talks still unclear, who knows what the transfer window may bring.